SKU:66489
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
$21.95
Details
Give your Genesis 8 Female elegance and beauty with the dForce Opera Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s). Enjoy a night at the Opera or a beautiful ball, a night out on the town without the cape, or apply the cape to another for a unique look!
dForce Opera Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) also comes with Texture Options for Gown and Cape and lots of Adjust capabilities for customization. Get it for your fabulous, flamboyant, or outspoken characters.
This outfit is 100% dForce and is to be used as such. There is rigging in the skirt and in the cape but due to the length of the dress it is recommended to be used to tweak and adjust after simulation.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Opera Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
- dForce Opera Gown
- Adjust Back Left
- Adjust Back Right
- Adjust Back Straps
- Adjust Breasts
- Adjust Hips
- Adjust Top Glutes
- Bottom Left Front Out
- Bottom Right Front Out
- Full Skirt
- All shape morphs supported if applied near the end of the timeline for simulation
- Rigging for Adjustments to the Simulation
- dForce Opera Cape
- All shape morphs supported if applied near the end of the timeline for simulation
- Rigging for Adjustments to the Simulation
- Simulation Scene with animated plane for dForce
- Simulation Settings Preset
- Material Options
- 4 Texture Options for the Gown
- 4 Texture Options for the Cape
- Textures Include
- 40 Texture,Bump, Normal and Transparency Maps (3000 x 3000)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
