Give your Genesis 8 Female elegance and beauty with the dForce Opera Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s). Enjoy a night at the Opera or a beautiful ball, a night out on the town without the cape, or apply the cape to another for a unique look!

dForce Opera Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) also comes with Texture Options for Gown and Cape and lots of Adjust capabilities for customization. Get it for your fabulous, flamboyant, or outspoken characters.

This outfit is 100% dForce and is to be used as such. There is rigging in the skirt and in the cape but due to the length of the dress it is recommended to be used to tweak and adjust after simulation.