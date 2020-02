The dForce Middle Eastern Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) is inspired by traditional outfits from the Middle East and religious costumes.

This Outfit comes with Head Dress, Bottoms, Top, Belt, and Shawl, plus 3 texture sets in classic, bright, and burlap colors.

Get the dForce Middle Eastern Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) for your religious, desert, market, and Middle Eastern scenes.