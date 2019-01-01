Loading...
dForce Lilia Clothing Set Textures

    SKU:66031
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Sarsa
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    Spice up your Lilia Outfit with Lilia Clothing Set Textures!

    This Texture pack includes four fun and patterned mods for your Lilia Outfit in Electric Copper, Magical Almond, Moonlit Poppy and Polished Bone.

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Lilia Clothing Set Textures
      • Electric Copper
      • Magical Almond
      • Moonlit Poppy
      • Polished Bone
    • Textures Include
      • 37 Texture, Bump and Normal Maps (4000 x 4000)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

