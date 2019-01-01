Loading...
  • $21.95
    • dForce Lilia Clothing Set for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Sarsa, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $21.95
    SKU:62881
    Artist:
    Daz Originals CynderBlue Sarsa
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • dForce Lilia Clothing Set for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Sarsa, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Lilia Clothing Set for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Sarsa, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Lilia Clothing Set for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Sarsa, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Lilia Clothing Set for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Sarsa, 3D Models by Daz 3D
  • Details

    The dForce Lilia Clothing Set for Genesis 8 Female(s) is a busty short-length dress with a corset-like belt and denim-style top, plus stiletto boots.

    Clothing Set comes with many adjustments and supported shapes./p>

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Lilia Clothing Set for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
    • Lilia !Full Outfit
    • Lilia Belt
      • Front Adjust.dsf
      • Side Left Adjust.dsf
      • Side Right Adjust.dsf
    • Lilia Boots
      • Ankle Left Expand.dsf
      • Ankle Right Expand.dsf
      • Foot Left Expand All.dsf
      • Foot Right Expand All.dsf
      • Heel Left Adjust.dsf
      • Heel Right Adjust.dsf
      • Instep Left Adjust.dsf
      • Instep Right Adjust.dsf
      • Outside Foot Left Adjust.dsf
      • Outside Foot Right Adjust.dsf
      • Toe Left Adjust.dsf
      • Toe Right Adjust.dsf
    • Lilia Briefs
      • Back Adjust.dsf
      • Buttocks Adjust.dsf
      • Front Adjust.dsf
      • Gusset Adjust.dsf
      • Side Left Adjust.dsf
      • Side Right Adjust.dsf
    • Lilia Dress
      • Back Loosen.dsf
      • Breast Left Loosen.dsf
      • Breast Right Loosen.dsf
      • Buttocks Loosen.dsf
      • Chest Left loosen.dsf
      • Chest Right Loosen.dsf
      • Hip Left Loosen.dsf
      • Hip Right Loosen.dsf
      • Shoulder Left Raise.dsf
      • Shoulder Right Raise.dsf
      • Stomach Loosen.dsf
      • Waist Right Adjust.dsf
      • Waist Side Adjust.dsf
      • Wrap Over Adjust 2.dsf
      • Wrap Over Adjust.dsf
    • Lilia Foot Pose
      • Back Adjust.dsf
      • Chest Adjust.dsf
      • Neck Back Adjust.dsf
      • Neck Expand.dsf
      • Neck Front Adjust.dsf
      • Shoulder Left Lift.dsf
      • Shoulder Right Lift.dsf
      • Side Left Adjust.dsf
      • Side Right Adjust.dsf
      • Strap Loosen.dsf
    • Lilia Top
    • Lilia X dForce Simulation Settings
    • Supported Shapes
      • FBMAiko8.dsf
      • FBMBodybuilderSize.dsf
      • FBMBodySize.dsf
      • FBMCharlotte8.dsf
      • FBMEmaciated.dsf
      • FBMExpandAll.dsf
      • FBMFitnessSize.dsf
      • FBMMeiLin8.dsf
      • FBMMonique8.dsf
      • FBMOlympia8.dsf
      • FBMPearFigure.dsf
      • FBMStephanie8.dsf
      • FBMTeenJosie8Body.dsf
      • FBMThin.dsf
      • FBMVictoria8.dsf
      • FBMVoluptuous.dsf
      • PBMBreastsCleavage.dsf
      • PBMBreastsDiameter.dsf
      • PBMBreastsSize.dsf
      • PBMHipSize.dsf
      • PBMThighsSize.dsf
      • Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
    • Burning Grey Material Option
    • Textures Include
      • 17 Texture, Bump and Normal Maps (4000 x 4000)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

