-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:62881Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$21.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:62881Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
The dForce Lilia Clothing Set for Genesis 8 Female(s) is a busty short-length dress with a corset-like belt and denim-style top, plus stiletto boots.
Clothing Set comes with many adjustments and supported shapes./p>
Add-ons for this product.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Lilia Clothing Set for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
- Lilia !Full Outfit
- Lilia Belt
- Front Adjust.dsf
- Side Left Adjust.dsf
- Side Right Adjust.dsf
- Lilia Boots
- Ankle Left Expand.dsf
- Ankle Right Expand.dsf
- Foot Left Expand All.dsf
- Foot Right Expand All.dsf
- Heel Left Adjust.dsf
- Heel Right Adjust.dsf
- Instep Left Adjust.dsf
- Instep Right Adjust.dsf
- Outside Foot Left Adjust.dsf
- Outside Foot Right Adjust.dsf
- Toe Left Adjust.dsf
- Toe Right Adjust.dsf
- Lilia Briefs
- Back Adjust.dsf
- Buttocks Adjust.dsf
- Front Adjust.dsf
- Gusset Adjust.dsf
- Side Left Adjust.dsf
- Side Right Adjust.dsf
- Lilia Dress
- Back Loosen.dsf
- Breast Left Loosen.dsf
- Breast Right Loosen.dsf
- Buttocks Loosen.dsf
- Chest Left loosen.dsf
- Chest Right Loosen.dsf
- Hip Left Loosen.dsf
- Hip Right Loosen.dsf
- Shoulder Left Raise.dsf
- Shoulder Right Raise.dsf
- Stomach Loosen.dsf
- Waist Right Adjust.dsf
- Waist Side Adjust.dsf
- Wrap Over Adjust 2.dsf
- Wrap Over Adjust.dsf
- Lilia Foot Pose
- Back Adjust.dsf
- Chest Adjust.dsf
- Neck Back Adjust.dsf
- Neck Expand.dsf
- Neck Front Adjust.dsf
- Shoulder Left Lift.dsf
- Shoulder Right Lift.dsf
- Side Left Adjust.dsf
- Side Right Adjust.dsf
- Strap Loosen.dsf
- Lilia Top
- Lilia X dForce Simulation Settings
- Supported Shapes
- FBMAiko8.dsf
- FBMBodybuilderSize.dsf
- FBMBodySize.dsf
- FBMCharlotte8.dsf
- FBMEmaciated.dsf
- FBMExpandAll.dsf
- FBMFitnessSize.dsf
- FBMMeiLin8.dsf
- FBMMonique8.dsf
- FBMOlympia8.dsf
- FBMPearFigure.dsf
- FBMStephanie8.dsf
- FBMTeenJosie8Body.dsf
- FBMThin.dsf
- FBMVictoria8.dsf
- FBMVoluptuous.dsf
- PBMBreastsCleavage.dsf
- PBMBreastsDiameter.dsf
- PBMBreastsSize.dsf
- PBMHipSize.dsf
- PBMThighsSize.dsf
- Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
- Burning Grey Material Option
- Textures Include
- 17 Texture, Bump and Normal Maps (4000 x 4000)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer