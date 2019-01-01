-
SKU:63949
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
Details
Five Texture sets for the Halcyone Days Outfit
What's Included and Features
- dForce Halcyon Days Outfit Textures
- Halcyon B&W
- Halcyon Lavender Dreams
- Halcyon Leaves
- Halcyon Poppy
- Textures Include
- 66 Texture, Height, Roughness, Normal and Specular Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- dForce Halcyon Days Outfit Textures