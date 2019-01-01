Loading...
dForce Halcyon Days Outfit Textures

  • $14.95
      NEW
    • $14.95
    SKU:63949
    Artist:
    Daz Originals 3D-GHDesign sade
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Five Texture sets for the Halcyone Days Outfit

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Halcyon Days Outfit Textures
      • Halcyon B&W
      • Halcyon Lavender Dreams
      • Halcyon Leaves
      • Halcyon Poppy
    • Textures Include
      • 66 Texture, Height, Roughness, Normal and Specular Maps (4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

