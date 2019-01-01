-
SKU:62447Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$21.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
-
Details
Five piece dForce Clothing Set for Genesis 8 Females
What's Included and Features
- dForce Halcyon Days Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
- Halcyon Days Full Outfit
- HD Bracelets
HD Neck Lace
- Left Expand All
- Left Move Down
- Left Move Up
- Left Rotate Left
- Left Rotate Right
- Right Expand All
- Right Move Down
- Right Move Up
- Right Rotate Left
- Right Rotate Right
- Back Adj
- Back Down
- Back Up
- Front Adj
- Lace Move In
- Lace Move Up
- Lace Swing Left
- Lace Swing Right
- LCollarUp_Adj
- LNeckLftSS_Adjust
- NLowerBck_Adjust
- NLowerFwd_Adjust
- NLowerRgtSS_Adjust
- NUpperBck_Adjust
- RCollarUp_Adj
- Side Left Adj
- Side Left Up
- Side Right Adj
- Side Right Up
- HD Sandals
HD Sun Hat
- Back Left Adj
- Back Right Adj
- Left Expand All
- Right Expand All
- Straps Left Adj
- Straps Right Adj
- All Lower
- All Raise
- Back Adj
- Brim Back Adj
- Brim Front Adj
- Brim Left Adj
- Brim Right Adj
- FBMExpandAll
- Front Adj
- Side Left Adj
- Side Right Adj
- Buttocks Adj
- Chest Left Adj
- Chest Right Adj
- Shoulder Left Adj
- Shoulder Right Adj
- ShoulderBlades Adj
- Sitting
- Skirt Expand
- Sleeve Left Adj
- Sleeve Right Adj
- Stomach Adj
- Waist Left Adj
- Waist Right Adj
- HD X dForce Scene Plane
- HD X dForce Simulation Settings
- Supported Shapes
- FBMAiko8
- FBMBodySize
- FBMCharlotte8
- FBMExpandAll
- FBMFitnessSize
- FBMMeiLin8
- FBMMonique8
- FBMOlympia8
- FBMPearFigure
- FBMStephanie8
- FBMVictoria8
- FBMVoluptuous
- PBMBreastsCleavage
- PBMBreastsDiameter
- PBMBreastsSize
- PBMHipSize
- PBMThighsSize
- Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
- Retro Material Option
- Textures Include
- 24 Texture, Height, Roughness, Normal and Specular Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer