dForce Halcyon Days Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)

  • $21.95
      NEW
    SKU:62447
    Artist:
    Daz Originals 3D-GHDesign sade
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    Five piece dForce Clothing Set for Genesis 8 Females

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Halcyon Days Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
    • Halcyon Days Full Outfit
    • HD Bracelets
      • Left Expand All
      • Left Move Down
      • Left Move Up
      • Left Rotate Left
      • Left Rotate Right
      • Right Expand All
      • Right Move Down
      • Right Move Up
      • Right Rotate Left
      • Right Rotate Right
      • HD Neck Lace
      • Back Adj
      • Back Down
      • Back Up
      • Front Adj
      • Lace Move In
      • Lace Move Up
      • Lace Swing Left
      • Lace Swing Right
      • LCollarUp_Adj
      • LNeckLftSS_Adjust
      • NLowerBck_Adjust
      • NLowerFwd_Adjust
      • NLowerRgtSS_Adjust
      • NUpperBck_Adjust
      • RCollarUp_Adj
      • Side Left Adj
      • Side Left Up
      • Side Right Adj
      • Side Right Up
    • HD Sandals
      • Back Left Adj
      • Back Right Adj
      • Left Expand All
      • Right Expand All
      • Straps Left Adj
      • Straps Right Adj
      • HD Sun Hat
      • All Lower
      • All Raise
      • Back Adj
      • Brim Back Adj
      • Brim Front Adj
      • Brim Left Adj
      • Brim Right Adj
      • FBMExpandAll
      • Front Adj
      • Side Left Adj
      • Side Right Adj
      HD Wrap Dress
      • Buttocks Adj
      • Chest Left Adj
      • Chest Right Adj
      • Shoulder Left Adj
      • Shoulder Right Adj
      • ShoulderBlades Adj
      • Sitting
      • Skirt Expand
      • Sleeve Left Adj
      • Sleeve Right Adj
      • Stomach Adj
      • Waist Left Adj
      • Waist Right Adj
    • HD X dForce Scene Plane
    • HD X dForce Simulation Settings
    • Supported Shapes
      • FBMAiko8
      • FBMBodySize
      • FBMCharlotte8
      • FBMExpandAll
      • FBMFitnessSize
      • FBMMeiLin8
      • FBMMonique8
      • FBMOlympia8
      • FBMPearFigure
      • FBMStephanie8
      • FBMVictoria8
      • FBMVoluptuous
      • PBMBreastsCleavage
      • PBMBreastsDiameter
      • PBMBreastsSize
      • PBMHipSize
      • PBMThighsSize
      • Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
    • Retro Material Option
    • Textures Include
      • 24 Texture, Height, Roughness, Normal and Specular Maps (4096 x 4096)
      • Texture Templates available through the Product Library
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

