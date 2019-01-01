Loading...
dForce Frost X Fashion Outfit Textures

dForce Frost X Fashion Outfit Textures

  • $14.95
    • dForce Frost X Fashion Outfit Textures in Vendor, Nathy, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $14.95
    SKU:66251
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Nathy
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • dForce Frost X Fashion Outfit Textures in Vendor, Nathy, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Frost X Fashion Outfit Textures in Vendor, Nathy, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Frost X Fashion Outfit Textures in Vendor, Nathy, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Frost X Fashion Outfit Textures in Vendor, Nathy, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Frost X Fashion Outfit Textures in Vendor, Nathy, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Frost X Fashion Outfit Textures in Vendor, Nathy, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Frost X Fashion Outfit Textures in Vendor, Nathy, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Frost X Fashion Outfit Textures in Vendor, Nathy, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Frost X Fashion Outfit Textures in Vendor, Nathy, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Frost X Fashion Outfit Textures in Vendor, Nathy, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Frost X Fashion Outfit Textures in Vendor, Nathy, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Frost X Fashion Outfit Textures in Vendor, Nathy, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66251
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Nathy
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    Work your Frost x Fashion Outfit with dForce Frost X Fashion Outfit Textures, an exciting add-on for Frost X Fashion with many options.

    Get the textures of wool, tartan, linen, satin, tweed, and lace, with 8 colors for Boots with matte leather and vinyl!

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Frost X Fashion Outfit Textures
      • 8 Leather for Boots
      • 6 Styles for Shirt
      • 6 Styles for Skirt
        • 2 Transparencies for Skirt and no transparency for Skirt
      • 7 Styles for Top
    • Textures Include
      • 39 Texture, Roughness, Roughness and Transparency Maps (4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.