-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66251Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
-
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66251Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Work your Frost x Fashion Outfit with dForce Frost X Fashion Outfit Textures, an exciting add-on for Frost X Fashion with many options.
Get the textures of wool, tartan, linen, satin, tweed, and lace, with 8 colors for Boots with matte leather and vinyl!
What's Included and Features
- dForce Frost X Fashion Outfit Textures
- 8 Leather for Boots
- 6 Styles for Shirt
- 6 Styles for Skirt
- 2 Transparencies for Skirt and no transparency for Skirt
- 7 Styles for Top
- Textures Include
- 39 Texture, Roughness, Roughness and Transparency Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- dForce Frost X Fashion Outfit Textures