dForce Frost X Fashion for Genesis 8 Female

  • $19.95
      NEW
    • $19.95
    SKU:66249
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Nathy
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    dForce Frost X Fashion is perfect for the winter season.

    This fluffy sweater and a wool skirt for your Genesis 8 Female will keep her warm, glamorous, and elegant. To complete these winter clothes are a close-fitting top, classic boots and geo shell pantyhose/stockings.

    Get Frost X Fashion for your next render!

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Frost X Fashion for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
    • FXF All Outfit
    • FXF Boots
      • Fit to Stockings
      • Fit
    • FXF Feet HPose
    • FXF Feet Pose
    • FXF Geoshell Stockings
    • FXF Shirt
      • Adjust to Skirt
      • Back Adjust to Skirt
      • Back Up
      • Base Pose Kneeling A
      • Base Pose Kneeling B
      • Base Pose Kneeling C
      • Base Pose Laying A
      • Base Pose Laying B
      • Base Pose Laying C
      • Base Pose Leaning A
      • Base Pose Sitting A
      • Base Pose Sitting B
      • Base Pose Sitting C
      • Base Pose Standing A
      • Base Pose Standing B
      • Base Pose Standing C
      • Base Pose Walking A
      • Base Pose Walking B
      • Big Breast
      • Breast in-out
      • Breasts Side-Side Left
      • Breasts Side-Side Right
      • Breasts Up-Down Left
      • Breasts Up-Down Right
      • Front adjust to Skirt
      • Front Up
      • Left Adjust to Skirt
      • Neckline Back
      • Neckline Front
      • Neckline Left Up-Down
      • Neckline Right Up-Down
      • Pose 01
      • Pose 02
      • Right Adjust to Skirt
    • FXF Skirt
      • Adjust to the Top
      • BackLeft
      • BackRight
      • Base Pose Kneeling A
      • Base Pose Kneeling B
      • Base Pose Kneeling C
      • Base Pose Laying A
      • Base Pose Laying B
      • Base Pose Laying C
      • Base Pose Leaning A
      • Base Pose Sitting A
      • Base Pose Sitting B with cube
      • Base Pose Sitting B
      • Base Pose Sitting C
      • Base Pose Standing A
      • Base Pose Standing B
      • Base Pose Standing C
      • Base Pose Walking A
      • Base Pose Walking B
      • Crouch
      • FrontLeft
      • FrontRight
      • Morph Back
      • Morph Front
      • Morph Left
      • Morph Right
      • Morph Sides
      • Pose 01
      • Pose 02
      • SideLeft
      • SideRight
    • FXF Top
    • Supported Shapes
      • FBM Karyssa 8 Body
      • FBM Kaylee 8 Body
      • FBM Mika 8 Body
      • FBM Sakura8Body
      • FBM Tika 8 Body
      • FBMAiko8
      • FBMBabina8
      • FBMBodybuilderDetails
      • FBMBodybuilderSize
      • FBMBodySize
      • FBMBridget8
      • FBMCharlotte8
      • FBMDarcy8
      • FBMEllithia8
      • FBMEmaciated
      • FBMEva8
      • FBMFitnessSize
      • FBMGia8
      • FBMHeavy
      • FBMJenni8
      • FBMKala8
      • FBMKanade8
      • FBMLatonya8
      • FBMLeisa8
      • FBMMabel8
      • FBMMeiLin8
      • FBMMonique8
      • FBMOlympia8
      • FBMPearFigure
      • FBMPenny8
      • FBMRobyn8
      • FBMRynne8Body
      • FBMStephanie8
      • FBMSydney8
      • FBMTasha8
      • FBMTeenJane8
      • FBMTeenJosie8Body
      • FBMTeenRaven8
      • FBMThin
      • FBMVictoria8
      • FBMVoluptuous
      • FBMZelara8
      • PBMBreastsCleavage
      • PBMBreastsDiameter
      • PBMBreastsHeavy
      • PBMBreastsSize
      • PBMBreastsSmall
      • PBMBreastsUnderCurve
      • PBMWaistWidth
      • Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
    • Default Material Option
    • 3 Poses
    • 2 Material Surface Settings
    • Textures Include
      • 11 Texture, Roughness, Roughness and Transparency Maps (4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

