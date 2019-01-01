-
SKU:66249Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
Details
dForce Frost X Fashion is perfect for the winter season.
This fluffy sweater and a wool skirt for your Genesis 8 Female will keep her warm, glamorous, and elegant. To complete these winter clothes are a close-fitting top, classic boots and geo shell pantyhose/stockings.
Get Frost X Fashion for your next render!
What's Included and Features
- dForce Frost X Fashion for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
- FXF All Outfit
- FXF Boots
- Fit to Stockings
- Fit
- FXF Feet HPose
- FXF Feet Pose
- FXF Geoshell Stockings
- FXF Shirt
- Adjust to Skirt
- Back Adjust to Skirt
- Back Up
- Base Pose Kneeling A
- Base Pose Kneeling B
- Base Pose Kneeling C
- Base Pose Laying A
- Base Pose Laying B
- Base Pose Laying C
- Base Pose Leaning A
- Base Pose Sitting A
- Base Pose Sitting B
- Base Pose Sitting C
- Base Pose Standing A
- Base Pose Standing B
- Base Pose Standing C
- Base Pose Walking A
- Base Pose Walking B
- Big Breast
- Breast in-out
- Breasts Side-Side Left
- Breasts Side-Side Right
- Breasts Up-Down Left
- Breasts Up-Down Right
- Front adjust to Skirt
- Front Up
- Left Adjust to Skirt
- Neckline Back
- Neckline Front
- Neckline Left Up-Down
- Neckline Right Up-Down
- Pose 01
- Pose 02
- Right Adjust to Skirt
- FXF Skirt
- Adjust to the Top
- BackLeft
- BackRight
- Base Pose Kneeling A
- Base Pose Kneeling B
- Base Pose Kneeling C
- Base Pose Laying A
- Base Pose Laying B
- Base Pose Laying C
- Base Pose Leaning A
- Base Pose Sitting A
- Base Pose Sitting B with cube
- Base Pose Sitting B
- Base Pose Sitting C
- Base Pose Standing A
- Base Pose Standing B
- Base Pose Standing C
- Base Pose Walking A
- Base Pose Walking B
- Crouch
- FrontLeft
- FrontRight
- Morph Back
- Morph Front
- Morph Left
- Morph Right
- Morph Sides
- Pose 01
- Pose 02
- SideLeft
- SideRight
- FXF Top
- Supported Shapes
- FBM Karyssa 8 Body
- FBM Kaylee 8 Body
- FBM Mika 8 Body
- FBM Sakura8Body
- FBM Tika 8 Body
- FBMAiko8
- FBMBabina8
- FBMBodybuilderDetails
- FBMBodybuilderSize
- FBMBodySize
- FBMBridget8
- FBMCharlotte8
- FBMDarcy8
- FBMEllithia8
- FBMEmaciated
- FBMEva8
- FBMFitnessSize
- FBMGia8
- FBMHeavy
- FBMJenni8
- FBMKala8
- FBMKanade8
- FBMLatonya8
- FBMLeisa8
- FBMMabel8
- FBMMeiLin8
- FBMMonique8
- FBMOlympia8
- FBMPearFigure
- FBMPenny8
- FBMRobyn8
- FBMRynne8Body
- FBMStephanie8
- FBMSydney8
- FBMTasha8
- FBMTeenJane8
- FBMTeenJosie8Body
- FBMTeenRaven8
- FBMThin
- FBMVictoria8
- FBMVoluptuous
- FBMZelara8
- PBMBreastsCleavage
- PBMBreastsDiameter
- PBMBreastsHeavy
- PBMBreastsSize
- PBMBreastsSmall
- PBMBreastsUnderCurve
- PBMWaistWidth
- Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
- Default Material Option
- 3 Poses
- 2 Material Surface Settings
- Textures Include
- 11 Texture, Roughness, Roughness and Transparency Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer