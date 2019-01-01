-
SKU:61713 Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Details
dForce Flirtatious: Dawn adds a collection of 5 highly detailed texture sets to the Dress, Booties and Panties included in Flirtatious Outfit. The Panties also have 3 lace opacity options that can be applied to each of the included styles.
Requires dForce Flirtatious for Genesis 8 Female(s) for use.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Flirtatious: Dawn (.DUF)
- 5 complete texture sets
- Textures Include:
- 99 Textures, Height, Metallic, Normal, Opacity and Roughness Maps (up to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Material Settings for Iray (.DUF)
- Daz Studio Material Settings for 3Delight (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- dForce Flirtatious: Dawn (.DUF)