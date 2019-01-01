-
SKU:61711Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
A fun, flirty set for your Genesis 8 Female(s). This set can be cute and sweet, or flirty and naughty. The only limits are your imagination!
What's Included and Features
- dForce Flirtatious for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
- PL Flirtatious Dress
- BackOut
- Breast Bridger Basic
- Breast Bridger Large
- DressLonger
- DressLongest
- DressShort
- DressSmoothed
- FlareAll
- FlareBottom
- FrontOut
- LoosenBack
- LoosenBackDress
- LoosenBottomSides
- LoosenBottomSidesLt
- LoosenBottomSidesRt
- LoosenChest
- LoosenChestLt
- LoosenChestRt
- LoosenFront
- LoosenNeck
- SidesHigher
- SidesHigherLt
- SidesHigherRt
- SidesOut
- SidesOutLt
- SidesOutRt
- TightenTop
- TwistAllLt
- TwistAllRt
- PL Flirtatious Panties (DUF)
- PL Flirtatious Booties (DUF)
- PL Flirtatious Dress
- Included Shapes
- FBM Karyssa 8 Body
- FBM Mika 8 Body
- FBM Sakura8Body
- FBMAiko8
- FBMBodybuilderDetails
- FBMBodybuilderSize
- FBMCharlotte8
- FBMExpandAll
- FBMFitnessDetails
- FBMFitnessSize
- FBMGirl8
- FBMHeavy
- FBMMonique8
- FBMPearFigure
- FBMPenny8
- FBMStephanie8
- FBMTeenJosie8Body
- FBMVictoria8
- FBMVoluptuous
- Textures Include:
- 24 Textures, Height, Metallic, Normal, Opacity and Roughness Maps (up to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Material Settings for Iray (.DUF)
- Daz Studio Material Settings for 3Delight (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- dForce Flirtatious for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)