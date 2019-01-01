Loading...
dForce Flirtatious for Genesis 8 Female(s)

  • $19.95
    • dForce Flirtatious for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, PoisenedLily, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    SKU:61711
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Moonscape Graphics PoisenedLily sade
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:
  • Details

    A fun, flirty set for your Genesis 8 Female(s). This set can be cute and sweet, or flirty and naughty. The only limits are your imagination!

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Flirtatious for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
      • PL Flirtatious Dress
        • BackOut
        • Breast Bridger Basic
        • Breast Bridger Large
        • DressLonger
        • DressLongest
        • DressShort
        • DressSmoothed
        • FlareAll
        • FlareBottom
        • FrontOut
        • LoosenBack
        • LoosenBackDress
        • LoosenBottomSides
        • LoosenBottomSidesLt
        • LoosenBottomSidesRt
        • LoosenChest
        • LoosenChestLt
        • LoosenChestRt
        • LoosenFront
        • LoosenNeck
        • SidesHigher
        • SidesHigherLt
        • SidesHigherRt
        • SidesOut
        • SidesOutLt
        • SidesOutRt
        • TightenTop
        • TwistAllLt
        • TwistAllRt
      • PL Flirtatious Panties (DUF)
      • PL Flirtatious Booties (DUF)
    • Included Shapes
      • FBM Karyssa 8 Body
      • FBM Mika 8 Body
      • FBM Sakura8Body
      • FBMAiko8
      • FBMBodybuilderDetails
      • FBMBodybuilderSize
      • FBMCharlotte8
      • FBMExpandAll
      • FBMFitnessDetails
      • FBMFitnessSize
      • FBMGirl8
      • FBMHeavy
      • FBMMonique8
      • FBMPearFigure
      • FBMPenny8
      • FBMStephanie8
      • FBMTeenJosie8Body
      • FBMVictoria8
      • FBMVoluptuous
    • Textures Include:
      • 24 Textures, Height, Metallic, Normal, Opacity and Roughness Maps (up to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Material Settings for Iray (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio Material Settings for 3Delight (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

