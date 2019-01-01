Named for a tiny island in the north of Scotland that forms part of the Shetland Islands, Fair Isle sweaters are knitted with creative patterns, many times with multiple colors.

dForce Fair Isle Sweaters for Genesis 8 Female are faithfully modeled after this traditional Scotch knit, and this product contains stylish Fair Isle sweaters in three different styles: Crew Neck, Turtle-Neck, and V-Neck. Included are eight lovely textures, and all mat settings work with each of the three styles.

The product is made for dForce, but works as conforming with gentle poses. Adjustment morphs are included to help with posing. If using the "Shorten Length" morph with simulation, apply before simulating. As always, avoid poses where an arm or leg cuts through the body during simulation or is too close to the body (these poses are not dForce ready).

Get dForce Fair Isle Sweaters for Genesis 8 Female and make your characters warm, comfy and cozy!

