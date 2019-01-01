-
SKU:67143Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
$16.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Details
Named for a tiny island in the north of Scotland that forms part of the Shetland Islands, Fair Isle sweaters are knitted with creative patterns, many times with multiple colors.
dForce Fair Isle Sweaters for Genesis 8 Female are faithfully modeled after this traditional Scotch knit, and this product contains stylish Fair Isle sweaters in three different styles: Crew Neck, Turtle-Neck, and V-Neck. Included are eight lovely textures, and all mat settings work with each of the three styles.
The product is made for dForce, but works as conforming with gentle poses. Adjustment morphs are included to help with posing. If using the "Shorten Length" morph with simulation, apply before simulating. As always, avoid poses where an arm or leg cuts through the body during simulation or is too close to the body (these poses are not dForce ready).
Get dForce Fair Isle Sweaters for Genesis 8 Female and make your characters warm, comfy and cozy!
The product is made for dForce but works well in most poses as conforming
What's Included and Features
- dForce Fair Isle Sweaters for Genesis 8 Females (.DUF)>
- Fair Isle Crew Neck
- Fair Isle Turtle Neck
- Fair Isle V-Neck
- Simulation Settings Preset
- Adjustment Morphs:
- Adjust Back Bottom
- Adjust Bottom
- Adjust Breasts
- Adjust Front Bottom
- Adjust Left Collar
- Adjust Left Cuff
- Adjust Left Bottom
- Adjust Right Collar
- Adjust Right Cuff
- Adjust Right Bottom
- Adjust Waist
- Style Morph:
- Shorten Length
- Supported Shapes
- Aiko 8
- Bodybuilder
- Breasts Implants
- Breasts Natural
- Body Size
- Bodybuilder Details
- Bodybuilder Size
- Breasts Cleavage
- Breasts Diameter
- Breasts Gone
- Breasts Heavy
- Breasts Size
- Breasts Small
- Charlotte 8
- Emaciated
- Fitness Size
- Glutes Size
- Mei Lin 8
- Monique 8
- Olympia 8
- Pear Figure
- Stephanie 8
- Teen Josie 8
- Thin
- Victoria 8
- Voluptuous
- 8 Texture Options
- Textures Include
- 16 Texture and Bump Maps
- DAZ Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images: