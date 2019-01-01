dforce Double Dutch Braids for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Females

An elegant take on the classic two-braid hairstyle, dForce Double Dutch Braids is an easy to use, 6 piece, dynamic, strand-based hair.

Use the hair as is with the abundance of included morphs, or combine dynamics and drape your hair to your pose. Included are 26 material presets for the hair, 5 material presets for the hair ties, options to shut off the hair ties and tails individually, and simulation settings to get you up and rendering. Partial simulation settings for the bangs and tails are also included.

dForce Double Dutch Braids is right for your female character!