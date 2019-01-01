-
SKU:66479
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 3 Female
Compatible Software:dForce Hair, DAZ Studio 4.12
$24.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
An elegant take on the classic two-braid hairstyle, dForce Double Dutch Braids is an easy to use, 6 piece, dynamic, strand-based hair.
Use the hair as is with the abundance of included morphs, or combine dynamics and drape your hair to your pose. Included are 26 material presets for the hair, 5 material presets for the hair ties, options to shut off the hair ties and tails individually, and simulation settings to get you up and rendering. Partial simulation settings for the bangs and tails are also included.
dForce Double Dutch Braids is right for your female character!
What's Included and Features
- dforce Double Dutch Braids for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Females (.DUF)
- clean around ears
- crown height
- crown shape adjust
- front fix
- hair messy
- left bang wind left
- left bang wind right
- right bang wind left
- right bang wind right
- Tails Pinch
- cover larger
- slide cover down
- slide cover in
- slide cover left
- slide cover out
- slide cover right
- slide cover rotate left
- slide cover rotate right
- slide cover up
- cover larger
- right tail back
- right tail forward
- right tail left
- right tail right
- left tail back
- left tail forward
- left tail left
- left tail right
- Hair Options
- 26 Material Presets For The Hair
- 5 Presets For The Hair Ties
- 4 Morphs For Each Tail
- 9 Morphs For Each Hair Tie
- 10 Morphs For The Braids
- 8 Individual Visibility Options For The Tails And Hair Ties
- 9 Simulation Presets
- Textures Include
- 12 Texture, Normal and Transparency Maps (1024 x 1024 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- dforce Double Dutch Braids for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Females (.DUF)