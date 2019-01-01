-
SKU:66621
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Male
Compatible Software:dForce Hair, DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
What's cooler than an uppercut? dForce Cool Hair for Genesis 8 Male(s).
This Beard + Hair combination looks awesome on any male character, and with tons of supported shapes and Material Options, fits on any male character too.
For males everywhere, dForce Cool Hair is the way to add intrigue and mystery to your older characters, or a fresh hip style to your youthful ones.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Cool Hair for Genesis 8 Male(s): (.DUF)
- Cool!Beard
- Cool !Hair & Beard
- Cool!Beard
- Cool Beard
- Cool Hair
- Skull Cap
- Supported Shapes:
- Christian8
- Dain8
- Edward8
- Edward8HD_div4
- Floyd8
- Floyd8_HDLv4
- Landon8
- Leroy8
- Lucas8
- Michael8
- Nix8
- Ollie8
- Ollie8HD_div4
- Sanjay8
- Silas8
- TheBrute8
- ToonDwayne8
- Vladimir8
- Yuzuru8
- Nix8_Patterns_HDLv4
- Other Shapes supported in Daz Studio by Auto-follow(Turn on the Mesh Smoothing)
- Material Options:
- Black
- Blue
- Brown
- Gold
- Grey
- light Blue
- Red
- Yellow R
- Yellow
- Textures Include
- 11 Texture Maps(1024 x 1024 to 4096 x 4096)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- dForce Cool Hair for Genesis 8 Male(s): (.DUF)