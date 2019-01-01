Loading...
dForce Chrysalis Outfit Textures

dForce Chrysalis Outfit Textures

  • $14.95
    • dForce Chrysalis Outfit Textures in Vendor, Mada, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $14.95
    SKU:65571
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Mada
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • dForce Chrysalis Outfit Textures in Vendor, Mada, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Chrysalis Outfit Textures in Vendor, Mada, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Chrysalis Outfit Textures in Vendor, Mada, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Chrysalis Outfit Textures in Vendor, Mada, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Chrysalis Outfit Textures in Vendor, Mada, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Chrysalis Outfit Textures in Vendor, Mada, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:65571
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Mada
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    Get the most out of your butterfly Chrysalis outfit with dForce Chrysalis Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) Textures!

    These 5 stunning and interchangeable earth-tone textures are a must-have for your nymphs, forest goddesses, and fairy queens. Don't miss out on these gorgeous textures for your fun and fantasy outfit.

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Chrysalis Outfit Textures
      • Camellia Nightvine
      • Cherry Candlethorn
      • Moon Daisythistle
      • Mythia Wilddust
    • Textures Include
      • 21 Texture, Bump, Height, Roughness and Normal Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.