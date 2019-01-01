-
SKU:65571Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
Details
Get the most out of your butterfly Chrysalis outfit with dForce Chrysalis Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) Textures!
These 5 stunning and interchangeable earth-tone textures are a must-have for your nymphs, forest goddesses, and fairy queens. Don't miss out on these gorgeous textures for your fun and fantasy outfit.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Chrysalis Outfit Textures
- Camellia Nightvine
- Cherry Candlethorn
- Moon Daisythistle
- Mythia Wilddust
- Textures Include
- 21 Texture, Bump, Height, Roughness and Normal Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- dForce Chrysalis Outfit Textures