Loading...
dForce Butterfly Outfit Textures

dForce Butterfly Outfit Textures

  • $14.95
    • dForce Butterfly Outfit Textures in Vendor, Anna Benjamin, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $14.95
    SKU:65995
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Anna Benjamin
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • dForce Butterfly Outfit Textures in Vendor, Anna Benjamin, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Butterfly Outfit Textures in Vendor, Anna Benjamin, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Butterfly Outfit Textures in Vendor, Anna Benjamin, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Butterfly Outfit Textures in Vendor, Anna Benjamin, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:65995
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Anna Benjamin
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    Let your Butterfly Outfit shine with Butterfly Outfit Textures!

    This Textures set comes with astounding colors like Lumiona Prettybelle, Raven Meadowforest, Stormy Maplethorn, and Tulip Rumpleblossom.

    Get it for your next fae, fairy, natural or woodland render!

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Butterfly Outfit Textures
      • Lumiona Prettybelle
      • Raven Meadowforest
      • Stormy Maplethorn
      • Tulip Rumpleblossom
    • Textures Include
      • 156 Texture Height, Roughness, Normal and Opacity Maps (4096 x 4096)
      • Texture Templates available through the Product Library
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.