dforce Boho Style Outfit for Genesis 8 Female

  • $19.95
    SKU:63025
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Sixus1 Media
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Bohemian, hippie, stylish yet casual, “Boho Style” for Genesis 8 Female brings an earthy, fun and fashionable new outfit to your Daz Studio library featuring highly detailed sandals, stylishly tattered shorts, flattering thin strapped top and fringed kimono shirt, plus earrings and necklace (both with “moon” or “peace sign” options) and fully rigged sunglasses.

     

    What's Included and Features

    • dforce Boho Style Outfit for Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)
      • Boho Style !Load All
      • Boho Style Earrings Moons
      • Boho Style Earrings Peace Signs
      • Boho Style Kimono Shirt
      • Boho Style Necklace Moon
      • Boho Style Necklace Peace Sign
      • Boho Style Platform Sandals
      • Boho Style Strappy Top
      • Boho Style Sunglasses
      • Boho Style Tattered Shorts
    • Materials:
      • Boho Style !Load All
      • Boho Style Earrings Moons
      • Boho Style Earrings Peace Signs
      • Boho Style Kimono Shirt
      • Boho Style Necklace Moon
      • Boho Style Necklace Peace Sign
      • Boho Style Platform Sandals
      • Boho Style Strappy Top
      • Boho Style Sunglasses
      • Boho Style Tattered Shorts
      • Floral Earrings Moons
      • Floral Earrings Peace Signs
      • Floral Kimono Shirt
      • Floral Necklace Moon
      • Floral Necklace Peace Sign
      • Floral Platform Sandals
      • Floral Strappy Top
      • Floral Sunglasses
      • Floral Tattered Shorts
    • Poses:
      • Boho Style Feet For Sandals
    • Textures Include:
      • 70 Texture, Metalicity, Roughness, Normal and Height (4096 x 4096)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

