SKU:66359Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:dForce ClothRequired Products:Install Types:
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
Details
Get the best colors for your knight with dForce Bellowtalons Knight Outfit Textures!
These textures combine authentic fabric with real hammered metal finishes (some including rust) so your knight will look like a shining hero or a battle-tired victor.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Bellowtalons Knight Outfit Textures: (.DUF)
- Materials:
- Ruby Armor
- Royal Armor
- Dark Armor
- Gold Armor Add On
- Gold Material Addons
- Textures Include:
- 175 Texture, Normal, Bump, and Roughness Maps (4098 x 4098)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- dForce Bellowtalons Knight Outfit Textures: (.DUF)