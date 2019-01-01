-
SKU:66197Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
Details
Do more cooking with dForce Backyard BBQ Outfit Textures!
This texture pack for the classic BBQ outfit offers stylish and colorful add-ons for your Genesis 8 Male's Pants, T-shirt, Shoes, and Apron.
Backyard BBQ Outfit Textures includes fun Italian Chicken, Ruby Street Kitchen, Sailing Street Kitchen, and Savory Junction textures, plus gingham, stripe, and graphic patterns for your character's apron. Complete your barbecue with BBQ Outfit Textures.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Backyard BBQ Outfit Textures
- The Italian Chicken
- The Ruby Street Kitchen
- The Sailing Street Kitchen
- The Savory Junction
- Textures Include
- 79 Texture, Height, Roughness, Metallic and Normal Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- dForce Backyard BBQ Outfit Textures