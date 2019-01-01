Do more cooking with dForce Backyard BBQ Outfit Textures!

This texture pack for the classic BBQ outfit offers stylish and colorful add-ons for your Genesis 8 Male's Pants, T-shirt, Shoes, and Apron.

Backyard BBQ Outfit Textures includes fun Italian Chicken, Ruby Street Kitchen, Sailing Street Kitchen, and Savory Junction textures, plus gingham, stripe, and graphic patterns for your character's apron. Complete your barbecue with BBQ Outfit Textures.