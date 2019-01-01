-
Details
dForce Azahara Outfit Textures for Genesis 8 Female(s)
What's Included and Features
- dForce Azahara Outfit Textures for Genesis 8 Female(s): (.DUF)
- 5 Material Options for dForce Azahara Outfit
- Textures Include:
- 76 Texture, Normal, Bump, and Glossiness Maps (4086 x 4086)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- dForce Azahara Outfit Textures for Genesis 8 Female(s): (.DUF)