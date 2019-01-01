Loading...
dForce Azahara Outfit Textures for Genesis 8 Female(s)

    dForce Azahara Outfit Textures for Genesis 8 Female(s)
    SKU:64897
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Shox-Design
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

  • Details

    dForce Azahara Outfit Textures for Genesis 8 Female(s)

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Azahara Outfit Textures for Genesis 8 Female(s): (.DUF)
      • 5 Material Options for dForce Azahara Outfit
    • Textures Include:
      • 76 Texture, Normal, Bump, and Glossiness Maps (4086 x 4086)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

