*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:62005Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
Details
5 piece dForce clothing Set for Genesis 8 Females(s)
What's Included and Features
- dForce Azahara Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s):
- AZH !Full Outfit
- AZH Belt
- Back Loosen
- Front Loosen
- Move Down
- Move Up
- Side Left Loosen
- Side Right Loosen
- AZH Bikini Top
- Back Neck Down
- Back Neck Out
- Back Neck Up
- Back Strap Down
- Back Strap Out
- Back Strap Up
- CTRLBreastsImplants
- CTRLBreastsNatural
- Centre Front Loosen
- Cup Left Loosen
- Cup Right Loosen
- Neck Left Adjust
- Neck Right Adjust
- PBMBreastsCleavage
- PBMBreastsDiameter
- PBMBreastsSize
- Side Left Loosen
- Side Right Loosen
- Strap Front Left Loosen
- Strap Front Right Loosen
- AZH Boots
- Foot Left Loosen
- Foot Right Loosen
- Heel Left Loosen
- Heel Right Loosen
- Knee Back Loosen
- Knee Back Right Loosen
- Knee Left Loosen
- Knee Right Loosen
- Left Expand All
- PBMThighsSize
- Right Expand All
- Sole Left Adjust
- Sole Right Adjust
- Thigh Left Loosen
- Thigh Right Loosen
- Toe Left Adjust
- Toe Left Lengthen
- Toe Right Adjust
- Toe Right Lengthen
- AZH Dress
- Back Loosen
- Breast Left Adjust
- Breast Right Adjust
- CTRLBreastsImplants
- CTRLBreastsNatural
- Chest Left Adjust
- Chest Right Adjust
- LThighBendBack_Adjust
- LThighBend_Adjust
- LThighSide_Adjust
- Neck Back Down
- Neck Back Out
- Neck Back Up
- PBMBreastsCleavage
- PBMBreastsDiameter
- PBMBreastsSize
- PBMHipSize
- PBMThighsSize
- RThighBendBack_Adjust
- RThighBendForward_Adjust
- RThighSS_Adjust
- Side Left Loosen
- Side Right Loosen
- Skirt Loosen
- AZH Flowers
- Move Down
- Move In
- Move Left
- Move Out
- Move Right
- Move Up
- Rotate Down
- Rotate Left
- Rotate Right
- Rotate Up
- AZH Shorts
- Back Hip Loosen
- Buttock Left Loosen
- Buttock Right Loosen
- Crotch Adjust
- Hip Right Loosen
- LThighSS_Adj
- PBMHipSize
- PBMThighsSize
- RThighSS_Adj
- Stomach Loosen
- Thigh Left Inner Loosen
- Thigh Left Outer Loosen
- Thigh Right Inner Loosen
- Thigh Right Outer Loosen
- Supported Shapes:
- Aiko8
- BodySize
- BodybuilderSize
- Charlotte8
- Emaciated
- ExpandAll
- FitnessSize
- Height
- MeiLin8
- Monique8
- Olympia8
- PearFigure
- Stephanie8
- TeenJosie8Body
- Thin
- Victoria8
- Voluptuous
- Textures Include:
- 22 Texture, Normal, Bump, and Glossiness Maps (4086 x 4086)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- dForce Azahara Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s):