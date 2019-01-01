Derek Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Male(s).

This short military hairstyle is cropped short on the sides and longer on top in a contemporary male military style. This is a stylized cut that can be utilized in a variety of contemporary, historical, and fantasy/ sci-fi renders.



With 11 options for Movement, Styling and 19 Custom Fits for both the Genesis 8 and 3 Male(s) this hairstyle is versatile with movement with 26 natural and vivid color options compliment this unique hairstyle and make it the perfect addition to your product library.