NEW
SKU:66365Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
Derek Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Male(s).
This short military hairstyle is cropped short on the sides and longer on top in a contemporary male military style. This is a stylized cut that can be utilized in a variety of contemporary, historical, and fantasy/ sci-fi renders.
With 11 options for Movement, Styling and 19 Custom Fits for both the Genesis 8 and 3 Male(s) this hairstyle is versatile with movement with 26 natural and vivid color options compliment this unique hairstyle and make it the perfect addition to your product library.
What's Included and Features
- Derek Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Male(s)
- Derek Hair
- Expand All
- Front Peak
- Front Peak Back
- Front Peak L
- front Peak Out
- Front Peak R
- Front Spike
- Front Up
- Lower Front Top
- Top Loosen
- Top Up
- Top Up narrow
- Derek Hair
- Supported Shapes
- Michael 8
- Darius 8
- Lucas 8
- Owen 8
- Ollie 8
- Edward 8
- The Brute 8
- Floyd 8
- Vladimir 8
- Deigo 8
- Sanjay 8
- Silas 8
- Dain 8
- Darius 7
- Gianni 7
- Ivan 7
- Leo 7
- Michael 7
- Lee 7
- Additional Shapes may be supported by Auto Follow
- Material Options
- Black 01 - Soft Black
- Black 02 - Medium Black
- Black 03 - Soft Ash Black
- Black 04 - Midnight Black
- Blonde 01 - Golden Blonde
- Blonde 02 - Ash Blonde
- Blonde 03 - Champagne Blonde
- Blonde 04 - Warm Blonde
- Brown 01 - Medium Brown
- Brown 02 - Medium Ash Brown
- Brown 03 - Warm Brown
- Brown 04 - Mid Brown
- Grey 01 - Light Grey
- Grey 02 - Salt and Pepper
- Grey 03 - Dark Grey
- Red 01 - Rust Red
- Red 02 - Orange Red
- Red 03 - Dark Red
- Red 04 - Deep Red
- Vivid 01 -Blue with Light Blue
- Vivid 02 - Deep Pink
- Vivid 03 - Bright Purple
- Vivid 04 - Electric Green
- Vivid 05 - Teal with Light Tips
- Vivid 06 - Purple with Light Tips
- Vivid 07- Flame Red and Orange
- Vivid 08 - Swamp Green and Yellow
- Vivid 09 - Soft Purple and White
- Vivid 10 - Soft Blue and White
- Textures Include
- 29 Texture, Gloss and Transparency Maps (4000 x 4000)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Derek Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Male(s)