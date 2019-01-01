Daz Studio 4 Scene Tools Set 3 - Pose Symmetry

Make it easier with Pose Symmetry! This is 3D Universe's third Scene Tools pack containing DAZ Studio scripts accessed quickly from a custom toolbar.

Single-click buttons include options to flip/mirror the full figure pose, flip/mirror only certain regions of the figure pose or flip/mirror selected items and their children.

These tools also take into account pose controlling dials and will bake the controller dials into the pose as part of the mirror or flip action.

From simply flipping the figure's pose from left to right, to customizing poses by flipping the arms, legs or upper body - this set of tools is a real time-saver!