Daz Studio 4 Scene Tools Set 3 - Pose Symmetry

Daz Studio 4 Scene Tools Set 3 - Pose Symmetry

  • $20.95
      NEW
    • $20.95
    SKU:65821
    Artist:
    3D Universe
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:
  • Details

    Make it easier with Pose Symmetry! This is 3D Universe's third Scene Tools pack containing DAZ Studio scripts accessed quickly from a custom toolbar.

    Single-click buttons include options to flip/mirror the full figure pose, flip/mirror only certain regions of the figure pose or flip/mirror selected items and their children.

    These tools also take into account pose controlling dials and will bake the controller dials into the pose as part of the mirror or flip action.

    From simply flipping the figure's pose from left to right, to customizing poses by flipping the arms, legs or upper body - this set of tools is a real time-saver!

    What's Included and Features

    • Daz Studio 4 Scene Tools Set 3 - Pose Symmetry: (.DSE)
      • Toolbar 3 Create/Update
      • Toolbar 3 Remove
      • Flip Full Figure Pose.
      • Flip Core Pose.
      • Flip Limb Pose.
      • Flip Upper Body Pose.
      • Flip Legs Pose.
      • Mirror Full Figure (Left-Right).
      • Mirror Full Figure (Right-Left).
      • Mirror Core Pose.
      • Flip tree hierarchy (Selected and children).
      • Mirror tree hierarchy (Selected and children).

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

