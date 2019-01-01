The Curator Aquarum Emeritus is a highly detailed and revamped texture expansion for the original Curator Aquarum set.

This expansion adds a whole new look to Curator Aquarum with new and improved high resolution textures, full Iray support and new lighting and water elements for astounding photo-realism and detail.

You can mix and match the Emeritus Expansion (like adding lights or water elements) to the original Curator Aquarum for even more versatility.

Also included is basic Poser and 3Delight support to get you started with those, as well as a full Iray update for the original product.

Please note the original Curator Aquarum is required for use.