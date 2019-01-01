-
SKU:66763Artist:Compatible Figures:NoCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12, PoserRequired Products:Install Types:
$17.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Details
The Curator Aquarum Emeritus is a highly detailed and revamped texture expansion for the original Curator Aquarum set.
This expansion adds a whole new look to Curator Aquarum with new and improved high resolution textures, full Iray support and new lighting and water elements for astounding photo-realism and detail.
You can mix and match the Emeritus Expansion (like adding lights or water elements) to the original Curator Aquarum for even more versatility.
Also included is basic Poser and 3Delight support to get you started with those, as well as a full Iray update for the original product.
Please note the original Curator Aquarum is required for use.
What's Included and Features
- Curator Aquarum Emeritus (.DUF .OBJ .CR2)
- 5 Daz Studio Preloads (* also in Poser)
- CAE !Preload Fountain Lights
- CAE !Preload Fountain Water
- CAE !Preload Wall Lights Inner
- CAE !Preload Wall Lights Outer
- CAE !Preload*
- 24 Parts (* new items)
- CAE Arch
- CAE F Base
- CAE Fountain
- CAE Ivy 1
- CAE Ivy 2
- CAE Ivy 3
- CAE Ivy 4
- CAE Ivy 5
- CAE Ivy 6
- CAE Mid Water*
- CAE Out Gnd
- CAE Out Wall
- CAE Out Water 1*
- CAE Out Water 2*
- CAE Out Water 3*
- CAE Out Water 4*
- CAE S Gnd
- CAE Stand Light A*
- CAE Stand Light*
- CAE Uplight A*
- CAE Uplight*
- CAE Wall
- CAE Water Plane*
- CAE Water
- Additional Features:
- Iray scene files as used in promo artwork (13 in total)
- Basic 3Delight parts and materials included
- Basic Poser parts and materials included
- Updated Iray version of original Curator Aquarum set
- Textures Include:
- 69 Diffuse, Normal, Bump, Reflection and Weight Maps (up to 4096 x 4096)
- Compatible with Poser and Daz Studio 4.12+ only (Full Iray and basic 3Delight)
- Poser Material Presets (.MC6)
- Daz Studio Material Presets for 3Delight (.DUF)
- Daz Studio Material Presets for Iray (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- 1 Poser Core Installer