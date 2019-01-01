Loading...
Country Christmas Table Decor

Country Christmas Table Decor

    SKU:64667
    Artist:
    Daz Originals ARTCollaborations
    Compatible Figures:
    No
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    Add a touch of nostalgia and fun to all your holiday renders. This set comes with all you need to create anything from a quiet holiday dinner render to a jolly Santa admiring his favorite holiday treats.

    What's Included and Features

    • Country Christmas Table Decor Props (.DUF)
    • Presets
      • Preset 1
      • Preset 2
      • Preset 3
    • Props
      • Tree Deco
      • Cookie Plate
      • Dipped Cookie
      • Heart Cookie
      • Milk Glass
      • Santa Cookie
      • Tree Cookie
      • Wreath Cookie
    • Materials Iray
      • Tree Deco
      • Tree Z Lights Blue Purple
      • Tree Z Lights Blue White
      • Tree Z Lights Multicolor
      • Tree Z Lights Orange Purple
      • Tree Z Lights Red Green
      • Tree Z Lights Red White
      • Cookie Plate Penguin
      • Cookie Plate Santa
      • Cookie Plate Snowman
      • Dipped Cookie
      • Heart Cookie
      • Milk Glass Penguin
      • Milk Glass Santa
      • Milk Glass Snowman
      • Santa Cookie
      • Tree Cookie
      • Wreath Cookie
    • Textures Include:
      • 38 Texture Maps (4096 x 4096)

    Notes

