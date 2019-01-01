Loading...
Coco Outfit Textures

Coco Outfit Textures

  • Details

    Get more out of your Coco Outfit with these 4 complete sets of textures for the Genesis 8 Female's perfect little dress!

    These colors and materials are sure to make your characters pop, and guarantee that no matter the occasion, your female character will look great in the Coco Outfit's dress, sandals, earrings, and bracelet.

    What's Included and Features

    • Coco Outfit Textures
      • The Hush
      • The Mirage
      • The Twilight
      • The Whisper
    • Textures Include
      • 81 Texture, Height, Metallic, Roughness and Normal Maps (1024 x 512 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

