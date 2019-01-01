-
Details
The Coco Outfit for Genesis 8 Females is the perfect Little Black Dress for your Genesis 8 character.
This elegant dress is perfect for the night out, especially with high heels, earrings and dForce armbands.
Including tons of supported shapes, your character will have a great time out in her Coco Outfit!
Only Bracelets are dForce
What's Included and Features
- Coco Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
- Coco Outfit !Load All
- Coco Outfit Armbands All
- Coco Outfit Dress
- BackOut
- FrontOut
- LeftOut
- RightOut
- Coco Outfit Earrings
- EarringFrontLeft
- EarringFrontRight
- EarringsSize
- EarringUpDown
- LeftEarringOut
- Right Earring Up Down
- RightEarringOut
- Coco Outfit Shoes
- CocoShoeFix
- LoosenAnkles
- Coco Outfit ZFoot Pose
- Coco Outfit zZero Toes
- !Dynamic Weightmaps PDF
- Coco Outfit !!!Product Sheet PDF
- Supported Shapes
- FBM Karyssa 8 Body
- FBM Kaylee 8 Body
- FBM Mika 8 Body
- FBM Sakura8Body
- FBM Tika 8 Body
- FBMAiko8
- FBMAlexandra8
- FBMBabina8
- FBMBodybuilderDetails
- FBMBodybuilderSize
- FBMBodySize
- FBMBodyTone
- FBMBridget8
- FBMCharlotte8
- FBMCJ8
- FBMDarcy8
- FBMEdie8
- FBMEllithia8
- FBMEmaciated
- FBMEva8
- FBMExpandAll
- FBMFitnessDetails
- FBMFitnessSize
- FBMGabriela8
- FBMGia8
- FBMGirl8
- FBMHeavy
- FBMJenni8
- FBMKala8
- FBMKanade8
- FBMLeisa8
- FBMLoosenChest
- FBMLoosenCollars
- FBMLoosenWaist
- FBMMeiLin8
- FBMMonique8
- FBMNida8
- FBMOlympia8
- FBMPearFigure
- FBMPenny8
- FBMRobyn8
- FBMRynne8Body
- FBMStephanie8
- FBMSydney8
- FBMTasha8
- FBMTeenJane8
- FBMTeenJosie8Body
- FBMTeenRaven8
- FBMThin
- FBMVictoria8
- FBMVoluptuous
- FBMZelara8
- PBMBreastsCleavage
- PBMBreastsDiameter
- PBMBreastsGone
- PBMBreastsShape01
- PBMBreastsShape02
- PBMBreastsShape03
- PBMBreastsShape04
- PBMBreastsShape05
- PBMBreastsShape06
- PBMBreastsShape07
- PBMBreastsShape08
- PBMBreastsSize
- PBMBreastsSmall
- Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
- The Chic Material Option
- Textures Include
- 23 Texture, Height, Metallic, Roughness and Normal Maps (1024 x 512 to 4096 x 4096)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)
