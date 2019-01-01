Loading...
Coco Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)

  • Details

    The Coco Outfit for Genesis 8 Females is the perfect Little Black Dress for your Genesis 8 character.

    This elegant dress is perfect for the night out, especially with high heels, earrings and dForce armbands.

    Including tons of supported shapes, your character will have a great time out in her Coco Outfit!

    Only Bracelets are dForce

    What's Included and Features

    • Coco Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
    • Coco Outfit !Load All
    • Coco Outfit Armbands All
    • Coco Outfit Dress
      • BackOut
      • FrontOut
      • LeftOut
      • RightOut
    • Coco Outfit Earrings
      • EarringFrontLeft
      • EarringFrontRight
      • EarringsSize
      • EarringUpDown
      • LeftEarringOut
      • Right Earring Up Down
      • RightEarringOut
    • Coco Outfit Shoes
      • CocoShoeFix
      • LoosenAnkles
    • Coco Outfit ZFoot Pose
    • Coco Outfit zZero Toes
    • !Dynamic Weightmaps PDF
    • Coco Outfit !!!Product Sheet PDF
    • Supported Shapes
      • FBM Karyssa 8 Body
      • FBM Kaylee 8 Body
      • FBM Mika 8 Body
      • FBM Sakura8Body
      • FBM Tika 8 Body
      • FBMAiko8
      • FBMAlexandra8
      • FBMBabina8
      • FBMBodybuilderDetails
      • FBMBodybuilderSize
      • FBMBodySize
      • FBMBodyTone
      • FBMBridget8
      • FBMCharlotte8
      • FBMCJ8
      • FBMDarcy8
      • FBMEdie8
      • FBMEllithia8
      • FBMEmaciated
      • FBMEva8
      • FBMExpandAll
      • FBMFitnessDetails
      • FBMFitnessSize
      • FBMGabriela8
      • FBMGia8
      • FBMGirl8
      • FBMHeavy
      • FBMJenni8
      • FBMKala8
      • FBMKanade8
      • FBMLeisa8
      • FBMLoosenChest
      • FBMLoosenCollars
      • FBMLoosenWaist
      • FBMMeiLin8
      • FBMMonique8
      • FBMNida8
      • FBMOlympia8
      • FBMPearFigure
      • FBMPenny8
      • FBMRobyn8
      • FBMRynne8Body
      • FBMStephanie8
      • FBMSydney8
      • FBMTasha8
      • FBMTeenJane8
      • FBMTeenJosie8Body
      • FBMTeenRaven8
      • FBMThin
      • FBMVictoria8
      • FBMVoluptuous
      • FBMZelara8
      • PBMBreastsCleavage
      • PBMBreastsDiameter
      • PBMBreastsGone
      • PBMBreastsShape01
      • PBMBreastsShape02
      • PBMBreastsShape03
      • PBMBreastsShape04
      • PBMBreastsShape05
      • PBMBreastsShape06
      • PBMBreastsShape07
      • PBMBreastsShape08
      • PBMBreastsSize
      • PBMBreastsSmall
      • Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
    • The Chic Material Option
    • Textures Include
      • 23 Texture, Height, Metallic, Roughness and Normal Maps (1024 x 512 to 4096 x 4096)
      • Texture Templates available through the Product Library
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

