-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66243Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
-
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66243Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Cira is a stunning new addition to the Genesis 8 Line and the latest Gypsy Girl to make her debut!
With numerous LIE makeup options, 9 eye colors, 6 LIE eyeliners, 6 LIE eyeshadows and one full body LIE Rose tattoo, 3 fibermesh brow colors, along with 8 metallic liners and 5 metallic shadows, Cira is customizable to fit every scene.
With custom-sculpted face, full body tattoo and makeup, nothing about Cira is ordinary... from girl next door to supermodel, and athlete to night villain, Cira for Genesis 8 Female will be the star of your next render!
This pack utilizes some Genesis 8 Body Morphs, along with some custom sculpted morphs. Start with either the full character or a fresh Genesis 8 Female model. Applying the face morph to an already morphed Genesis 8 will create unintentional results. Genesis 8 Morphs are needed to fully utilize this pack. Cira was created on the Genesis 8 Female Base UV set, so her textures will work on any Genesis 8 Female character you wish.
What's Included and Features
- Cira for Genesis 8 Female
- Cira for Genesis 8 (.DUF)
- Character Preset
- Fibermesh Brow Option
- Shaping Presets
- Body Apply/Remove
- Head Apply/Remove
- Full Apply/Remove
- Long Lash Apply/Remove
- Material Options:
- Base Mat
- Full Face Natural w/Painted Brow
- Full Face Natural w/No Brow
- 6 LIE Eyeshadows
- 6 LIE Eyeliners
- 8 LIE Lip Colors
- One Full Body Rose Tattoo
- 9 Eye Colors
- 8 Gold Fantasy Shader Liners
- 8 Silver Fantasy Shader Liners
- 5 Gold Shader Shadows
- 5 Silver Shader Shadows
- 4 Eyelash Options
- Anatomical Elements
- Textues Include
- 98 Texture, Bump, Normal Maps (4096x4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio Layered Image Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Cira for Genesis 8 Female