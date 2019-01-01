Loading...
Cira for Genesis 8 Female

    SKU:66243
    Artist:
    Daz Originals gypsyangel
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Cira is a stunning new addition to the Genesis 8 Line and the latest Gypsy Girl to make her debut!

    With numerous LIE makeup options, 9 eye colors, 6 LIE eyeliners, 6 LIE eyeshadows and one full body LIE Rose tattoo, 3 fibermesh brow colors, along with 8 metallic liners and 5 metallic shadows, Cira is customizable to fit every scene.

    With custom-sculpted face, full body tattoo and makeup, nothing about Cira is ordinary...  from girl next door to supermodel, and athlete to night villain, Cira for Genesis 8 Female will be the star of your next render!

    This pack utilizes some Genesis 8 Body Morphs, along with some custom sculpted morphs. Start with either the full character or a fresh Genesis 8 Female model. Applying the face morph to an already morphed Genesis 8 will create unintentional results. Genesis 8 Morphs are needed to fully utilize this pack.  Cira was created on the Genesis 8 Female Base UV set, so her textures will work on any Genesis 8 Female character you wish.

    What's Included and Features

    • Cira for Genesis 8 Female
      • Cira for Genesis 8 (.DUF)
      • Character Preset
      • Fibermesh Brow Option
      • Shaping Presets
        • Body Apply/Remove
        • Head Apply/Remove
        • Full Apply/Remove
        • Long Lash Apply/Remove
    • Material Options:
      • Base Mat
      • Full Face Natural w/Painted Brow
      • Full Face Natural w/No Brow
      • 6 LIE Eyeshadows
      • 6 LIE Eyeliners
      • 8 LIE Lip Colors
      • One Full Body Rose Tattoo
      • 9 Eye Colors
      • 8 Gold Fantasy Shader Liners
      • 8 Silver Fantasy Shader Liners
      • 5 Gold Shader Shadows
      • 5 Silver Shader Shadows
      • 4 Eyelash Options
      • Anatomical Elements
    • Textues Include
      • 98 Texture, Bump, Normal Maps (4096x4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio Layered Image Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

