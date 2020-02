Chess for Genesis 8

Pawn to E-4. Rook to D-5. Check!

Turn your Genesis 8 male and female characters into unique pose-able chess set with this pack of geografts and shader presets.

The included shader presets allow you to seamlessly integrate clothes, props, hair, and more into the chess set look (see promos). Use your favorite Genesis 8 character morphs and Genesis 8 poses, and turn your characters into your own personal chess set.

The game is on!

Due to the number of geo-grafts, when loading/deleting the complete sets lower end systems may experience slow down. It may take a few minutes but it is working please wait.