SKU:66331
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
$15.95
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
Details
Don't miss on this set of poses that take Dain 8 from the gym to the field, and home again in a blaze of glory.
This meticulous set of Capsces poses and expressions for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male take your figures to the next level of real with bonus expressions!
What's Included and Features
- CDI Poses for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male (.DUF)
- 21 Total Poses (8 utilizing Assault Rifle from Military Tactical Weapons):
- Available for Dain 8 and Base Genesis 8 Male
- 01 Drag
- 01 Dragged
- 01 Exercise
- 02 Jump
- 02 Kneel
- 02 Lean
- 01 Push
- 02 Run
- 01 Sit
- 06 Stand
- 02 Walk
- 10 Expressions:
- Reset
- Exertion
- Laugh
- Smile SideLeft
- Smile SideRight
- Smile
- Smug
- Stern
- Troubled
- Wounded
- Yell
- Utilities:
- Wearable presets for loading Military Tactical Weapons Assault Rifle in right hand of Dain 8 or Genesis 8 Male
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- CDI Poses for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male (.DUF)