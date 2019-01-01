Loading...
CDI Poses for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Female

  • Details

    CJ 8 is a tough weapon-wielding warrior with this set of barbarian inspired poses from Capsces Digital Ink.

    CDI Poses for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Female includes 20 poses and seven expressions, as well as, wearable presets to easily load select "Weapons of War" weapons with material settings for rendering the weapons in Iray.

    With CDI Poses, your CJ 8 can crouch, kick, lean, hang, and jump, and express her true feelings with the bonus expressions/

    What's Included and Features

    • CDI Poses and Expressions for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
      • 20 total poses (10 utilizing battle-ax, swords, and dagger from Weapons of War):
        • Available for CJ 8 and Base Genesis 8 Female
        • 01 Crouching
        • 05 Jumping
        • 01 Hanging
        • 01 Kicking
        • 01 Kneeling
        • 02 Leaning
        • 01 Lounging
        • 03 Running
        • 03 Sitting
        • 02 Standing
      • Expressions:
        • Reset
        • Mad
        • Smile
        • Smirk Left
        • Smirk Right
        • Stern
        • Sultry
        • Yell
      • Wearable presets for loading Weapons of War Double Bladed Battle Axe, Dagger, Elven Sword, and Short Sword
      • Hand poses for gripping Weapons of War Double Bladed Battle Axe, Dagger, Elven Sword, and Short Sword
      • Iray material settings for Weapons of War Double Bladed Battle Axe, Dagger, Elven Sword, and Short Sword

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

