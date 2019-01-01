CJ 8 is a tough weapon-wielding warrior with this set of barbarian inspired poses from Capsces Digital Ink.

CDI Poses for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Female includes 20 poses and seven expressions, as well as, wearable presets to easily load select "Weapons of War" weapons with material settings for rendering the weapons in Iray.

With CDI Poses, your CJ 8 can crouch, kick, lean, hang, and jump, and express her true feelings with the bonus expressions/