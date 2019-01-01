-
Details
Genevieve is a hand-sculpted and detailed character for Genesis 8 Female. Her physique is lightly curvaceous yet still slim, and her HD option that adds an increased level of realism and depth.
What's Included and Features
- CB Genevieve HD for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
- CB Genevieve Preset
- Fibermesh Eyebrows
- CB Genevieve Body Apply/Rem
- CB Genevieve Brows Apply/Rem
- CB Genevieve HD Details
- CB Genevieve Head Apply/Rem
- CB Genevieve Longer Lashes Apply/Rem
- CB Genevieve Nails Round Apply/Rem
- CB Genevieve Nails Square Apply/Rem
- CB Genevieve Navel Apply/Rem
- CB Genevieve Nipple Apply/Rem
- Material Options
- 4 Full Skin Presets
- 1 Anatomical Elements Preset
- 7 Brow Colors
- 8 Eye Colors
- 9 Glitter Eyeshadows
- 2 Glitter Eyeshadow Presets
- 8 Eyeshadow Shades
- 4 Blush Colors
- 5 Eyeliner Options
- 7 Lip Colors
- 8 Nail Color Options
- Textures Include
- 84 Texture, Bump, Specular, Normal, and Transparency Maps (2000 x 2000 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- CB Genevieve HD for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)