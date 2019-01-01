Loading...
CB Genevieve HD for Genesis 8 Female

    • CB Genevieve HD for Genesis 8 Female in People and Wearables, Genesis 8 People, Female, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66387
    Artist:
    Daz Originals CynderBlue
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Genevieve is a hand-sculpted and detailed character for Genesis 8 Female. Her physique is lightly curvaceous yet still slim, and her HD option that adds an increased level of realism and depth.

    Get Genevieve for your scene and capture her beauty!

    What's Included and Features

    • CB Genevieve HD for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
      • CB Genevieve Preset
      • Fibermesh Eyebrows
      • CB Genevieve Body Apply/Rem
      • CB Genevieve Brows Apply/Rem
      • CB Genevieve HD Details
      • CB Genevieve Head Apply/Rem
      • CB Genevieve Longer Lashes Apply/Rem
      • CB Genevieve Nails Round Apply/Rem
      • CB Genevieve Nails Square Apply/Rem
      • CB Genevieve Navel Apply/Rem
      • CB Genevieve Nipple Apply/Rem
    • Material Options
      • 4 Full Skin Presets
      • 1 Anatomical Elements Preset
      • 7 Brow Colors
      • 8 Eye Colors
      • 9 Glitter Eyeshadows
      • 2 Glitter Eyeshadow Presets
      • 8 Eyeshadow Shades
      • 4 Blush Colors
      • 5 Eyeliner Options
      • 7 Lip Colors
      • 8 Nail Color Options
    • Textures Include
      • 84 Texture, Bump, Specular, Normal, and Transparency Maps (2000 x 2000 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

