CB Ekua HD for Genesis 8 Female

CB Ekua HD for Genesis 8 Female

    CB Ekua HD for Genesis 8 Female
    SKU:66457
    Artist:
    Daz Originals CynderBlue
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Ekua is a hand sculpted African queen. This fit and softly-toned Genesis 8 Female comes with an array of L.I.E. makeup options to perfectly suit your scene.

    See Ekua's bonus Metallic Tribal Shades, L.I.E. Tribal Styles, and Metallic Lip Shades that make her totally unique!

     

    What's Included and Features

    • CB Ekua HD For Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
      • CB Ekua Preset
      • Fibermesh Eyebrows
      • CB Ekua Body Apply
      • CB Ekua Body Remove
      • CB Ekua Brows Apply
      • CB Ekua HD Details
      • CB Ekua Head Apply
      • CB Ekua Head Remove
      • CB Ekua Longer Lashes Apply
      • CB Ekua Longer Lashes Remove
      • CB Ekua Nails Round Apply
      • CB Ekua Nails Round Remove
      • CB Ekua Nails Square Apply
      • CB Ekua Nails Square Remove
      • CB Ekua Navel Apply
      • CB Ekua Navel Remove
      • CB Ekua Nipple Apply
      • CB Ekua Nipple Remove
    • Material Options
      • 5 Brow Colors
      • 7 Eye Colors
      • 7 L.I.E. Eyeshadow Shades
      • 1 L.I.E. Eyeshadow Overlay
      • 2 L.I.E. Tribal Styles
      • 7 Metallic Tribal Shades
      • 4 L.I.E. Blush Colors
      • 4 L.I.E. Eyeliner Options
      • 7 L.I.E. Lip Colors
      • 7 Metalic Lip Shades
      • 7 Nail Color Options
      • 1 L.I.E. Makeup Extra
    • Textures Include
      • 83 Texture, Bump, Specular, Normal, and Transparency Maps (2000 x 2000 to 4096 x 4096)
      • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF) Daz Studio Layered Image Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

