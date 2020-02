Casually Poses for Genesis 8 Female is a set of simple and casual poses and expressions to help your lovely ladies relax in a variety of scenes.

Casually Poses includes 20 Full Poses with Mirrors, plust 3 Utility Expression Poses, 6 Expression Poses and a Zero Pose for your female character.

Get Casually Poses for that special character and watch her relax, recline, and be herself.