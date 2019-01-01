-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:61995Artist:Compatible Figures:NoCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
-
$12.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:61995Artist:Compatible Figures:NoCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Casual Spring: Authenique adds 5 highly detailed spring texture sets to dForce Casual Springtime for Genesis 8 Female(s) with textures for each item - Kimono, Top, Shorts and Shoes.
What's Included and Features
- Casual Spring: Authenique
- 5 Casual Spring Kimono
- 5 Casual Spring Top
- 5 Casual Spring Shorts
- 5 Casual Spring Shoes
- Textures Include:
- 95 Texture, Height, Opacity, Normal and Roughness Maps (up to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Material Presets for Iray (.DUF)
- Daz Studio Material Presets for 3Delight (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Casual Spring: Authenique