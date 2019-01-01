Loading...
Casual Golf Outfit Textures

Casual Golf Outfit Textures

  • $14.95
    • Casual Golf Outfit Textures in Vendor, Moonscape Graphics, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $14.95
    SKU:66873
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Moonscape Graphics sade
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • Casual Golf Outfit Textures in Vendor, Moonscape Graphics, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Casual Golf Outfit Textures in Vendor, Moonscape Graphics, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Casual Golf Outfit Textures in Vendor, Moonscape Graphics, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Casual Golf Outfit Textures in Vendor, Moonscape Graphics, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Casual Golf Outfit Textures in Vendor, Moonscape Graphics, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Casual Golf Outfit Textures in Vendor, Moonscape Graphics, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66873
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Moonscape Graphics sade
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    Casual Golf Outfit Textures includes 4 sporty material sets for the Casual Golf Outfit.

    Make sure your character hits the greens in style with these new textures for his favorite golf clothes!

    What's Included and Features

    • Casual Golf Outfit Textures (.DUF)
      • 4 materials for all items in 3Delight and Iray
    • Textures Include
      • 68 Texture Bump Normal Maps (4096x4096)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.