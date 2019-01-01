Casual Golf Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)

-
SKU:66707
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$24.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
Spend a nice day out in the sun with this casual golf set for Genesis 8 Male.
Outfit includes Golf Polo, Khakis, and Golf Shoes, and lots of supported morphs.
What's Included and Features
- Casual Golf Outfit
- Casual Golf Polo Shirt
- RFN Button Props
- Casual Golf Khakis
- RFN Button Prop
- Casual Golf Shoes
- RFN Golf Cleats
- Material Options
- 3Delight and Iray for all items
- Supported Shapes
- Body size
- Body builder
- Emaciated
- Fitness
- Height
- Lithe
- Stocky
- Thin
- Portly
- Michael 8
- Lucas 8
- Darius 8
- Owen 8
- Edward 8
- Floyd 8
- The Brute 8
- Lee 8
- Additional Shapes may be supported by Auto Follow
- Textures Include
- 15 Texture Bump Normal Maps (4096x4096)
- Daz Studio Iray and 3Delight Material Presets
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer