Casual Golf Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)

Casual Golf Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)

  • $24.95
    SKU:66707
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Lyrra Madril Moonscape Graphics sade
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    Spend a nice day out in the sun with this casual golf set for Genesis 8 Male.

    Outfit includes Golf Polo, Khakis, and Golf Shoes, and lots of supported morphs.

    What's Included and Features

    • Casual Golf Outfit
      • Casual Golf Polo Shirt
        • RFN Button Props
      • Casual Golf Khakis
        • RFN Button Prop
      • Casual Golf Shoes
        • RFN Golf Cleats
    • Material Options
      • 3Delight and Iray for all items
    • Supported Shapes
      • Body size
      • Body builder
      • Emaciated
      • Fitness
      • Height
      • Lithe
      • Stocky
      • Thin
      • Portly
      • Michael 8
      • Lucas 8
      • Darius 8
      • Owen 8
      • Edward 8
      • Floyd 8
      • The Brute 8
      • Lee 8
      • Additional Shapes may be supported by Auto Follow
    • Textures Include
      • 15 Texture Bump Normal Maps (4096x4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray and 3Delight Material Presets

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

