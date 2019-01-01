Camera View Optimizer is a Daz Studio script that allows users to automatically and quickly remove scene objects which are not visible in a camera's viewport.

The script allows users to easily reduce the number of objects that are rendered with two or three mouse clicks, allowing complex scenes to be rendered faster and speed up scene navigation in Daz Studio.

Search patterns can be used to either ignore specific objects or to only include a subset of the objects during the culling phase. This is ideal if the end-user always wants particular objects to be visible in their scene or if they just want to optimize a large group of trees or a large crowd.

The product works with nodes, instances, grouped instances, and figures, but will automatically ignore objects likes cameras and lights.

Objects that are found to be non-visible can be hidden or deleted and the action can be undone from the Edit menu. However, grouped instances can only be deleted (Daz Studio limitation).

This utility makes a handy addition to V3Digitimes' Scene Optimizer and allows scenes generated by utilities like HowieFarks' UltraScatter or Code66's Stack'Em Up to be optimized right before rendering.