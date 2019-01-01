Brave Life - Expressions for Genesis 8 Male and Dain 8

Choose the best face for each situation and express what you want. Brave Life contains 40 detailed Expressions for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male, divided into categories: Angry, Happy, Sad and Surprised.

This pack contains 40 One-click presets for Dain 8 and 40 for Genesis 8 Male, use them to quickly load an expression.

You can also use and mix the morph dials to get new facial expressions and adjust the intensity from 0 to 100. Whether your Genesis 8 Male is serious, pleased, confused, or intense, Brave Life Expressions is right for him.