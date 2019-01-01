-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66509Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$19.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66509Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Choose the best face for each situation and express what you want. Brave Life contains 40 detailed Expressions for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male, divided into categories: Angry, Happy, Sad and Surprised.
This pack contains 40 One-click presets for Dain 8 and 40 for Genesis 8 Male, use them to quickly load an expression.
You can also use and mix the morph dials to get new facial expressions and adjust the intensity from 0 to 100. Whether your Genesis 8 Male is serious, pleased, confused, or intense, Brave Life Expressions is right for him.
What's Included and Features
- Brave Life - Expressions for Genesis 8 Male and Dain 8 (.DUF):
- 40 Expression Morph Dials
- 10 Angry Morph Dials
- 10 Happy Morph Dials
- 10 Sad Morph Dials
- 10 Surprised Morph Dials
- Face Pose Presets for Genesis 8 Male:
- 01 Zero Expression
- 10 Angry Expressions
- 10 Happy Expressions
- 10 Sad Expressions
- 10 Surprised Expressions
- Face Pose Presets for Dain 8:
- 01 Zero Expression
- 10 Angry Expressions
- 10 Happy Expressions
- 10 Sad Expressions
- 10 Surprised Expressions
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images: