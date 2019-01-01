Loading...
Brave Life - Expressions for Genesis 8 Male and Dain 8

Brave Life - Expressions for Genesis 8 Male and Dain 8

      NEW
    SKU:66509
    Artist:
    Daz Originals JWolf
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    Choose the best face for each situation and express what you want. Brave Life contains 40 detailed Expressions for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male, divided into categories: Angry, Happy, Sad and Surprised.

    This pack contains 40 One-click presets for Dain 8 and 40 for Genesis 8 Male, use them to quickly load an expression.

    You can also use and mix the morph dials to get new facial expressions and adjust the intensity from 0 to 100.  Whether your Genesis 8 Male is serious, pleased, confused, or intense, Brave Life Expressions is right for him.

    What's Included and Features

    • Brave Life - Expressions for Genesis 8 Male and Dain 8 (.DUF):
      • 40 Expression Morph Dials
        • 10 Angry Morph Dials
        • 10 Happy Morph Dials
        • 10 Sad Morph Dials
        • 10 Surprised Morph Dials
      • Face Pose Presets for Genesis 8 Male:
        • 01 Zero Expression
        • 10 Angry Expressions
        • 10 Happy Expressions
        • 10 Sad Expressions
        • 10 Surprised Expressions
      • Face Pose Presets for Dain 8:
        • 01 Zero Expression
        • 10 Angry Expressions
        • 10 Happy Expressions
        • 10 Sad Expressions
        • 10 Surprised Expressions

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

