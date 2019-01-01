-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66575Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
-
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66575Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Adventurous textures for your bio university student, who spends more time in the field than the classroom
What's Included and Features
- BioGen University Outfit Textures
- Alden Alistair Eagleden
- Amon Archibald Dickinson
- Louis Hamilton Craft
- Socrates Martin Mills
- Textures Include
- 38 Texture Bump, Specular and Normal Maps (4000 x 4000)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- BioGen University Outfit Textures