BioGen University Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)

    BioGen University Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Barbara Brundon DirtyFairy
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    The BioGen University Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s) is perfect for your academic hero!

    Formal, scientific, and layered, the BioGen University Outfit comes with Mask, Jacket, Shirt, Vest, Pants, and strapped boots

    Get it for your laboratory worker, your steampunk character, or your educated mad scientist today.

    What's Included and Features

    • BioGen University Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s) (.DUF)
    • BioGen University Boots
      • ExpandAll
      • Widen Left Foot
      • Widen Right Foot
      • Widen Toes
    • BioGen University Jacket
      • ExpandAll
      • Widen Back
      • Widen Bum
      • Widen Chest
      • Widen Elbows
      • Widen Front
      • Widen Left Elbow
      • Widen Left Shoulder
      • Widen Left Wrist
      • Widen Neck
      • Widen Right Elbow
      • Widen Right Shoulder
      • Widen Right Wrist
      • Widen Shoulders
      • Widen Sides
      • Widen Waist
    • BioGen University Mask
      • Widen Front Lower
      • Widen Front
      • Widen Top
    • BioGen University Outfit
    • BioGen University Pants
      • Widen Bum
      • Widen Front
      • Widen Left Knee
      • Widen Right Knee
      • Widen Sides
      • Widen Thighs
      • Widen Waist
    • BioGen University Shirt
      • Lift Front
      • Low Lift
      • Low Swing Left
      • Low Swing Right
      • Swing Left
      • Swing Right
      • Twist 1
      • Twist 2
      • Widen Back
      • Widen Bum
      • Widen Chest
      • Widen Elbows
      • Widen Front
      • Widen Left Elbow
      • Widen Left Shoulder
      • Widen Left Wrist
      • Widen Neck
      • Widen Right Elbow
      • Widen Right Shoulder
      • Widen Right Wrist
      • Widen Shoulders
      • Widen Sides
      • Widen Waist
    • BioGen University Vest
      • Widen Back
      • Widen Bum
      • Widen Chest
      • Widen Front
      • Widen Left Shoulder
      • Widen Neck
      • Widen Right Shoulder
      • Widen Shoulders
      • Widen Sides
      • Widen Waist
    • BioGen Foot Pose
    • Supported Shapes
      • FBMBodybuilderDetails
      • FBMBodybuilderSize
      • FBMBodySize
      • FBMBodyTone
      • FBMDain8
      • FBMDarius8
      • FBMEdward8
      • FBMEmaciated
      • FBMFitnessDetails
      • FBMFitnessSize
      • FBMFloyd8
      • FBMLee8
      • FBMLithe
      • FBMLucas8
      • FBMMichael8
      • FBMOwen8
      • FBMPortly
      • FBMStocky
      • FBMTheBrute8
      • FBMThin
      • FHMDain8
      • FHMEdward8
      • FHMFloyd8
      • FHMLee8
      • FHMLucas8
      • FHMTheBrute8
      • Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
    • Isaac Maynard Butcher Material Option
    • Textures Include
      • 21 Texture Bump, Specular and Normal Maps (4000 x 4000)
      • Texture Templates available through the Product Library
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

