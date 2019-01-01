Loading...
Bellydance Music Poses and Props for Genesis 8 Female(s)

Bellydance Music Poses and Props for Genesis 8 Female(s)

  • $17.95
    • Bellydance Music Poses and Props for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $17.95
    SKU:66323
    Artist:
    CJ-Studio
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:
      • Bellydance Music Poses and Props for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Bellydance Music Poses and Props for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Bellydance Music Poses and Props for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Bellydance Music Poses and Props for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Bellydance Music Poses and Props for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Bellydance Music Poses and Props for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Bellydance Music Poses and Props for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66323
    Artist:
    CJ-Studio
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

  • Details

    Capture the mystic atmosphere of Bellydance Music with Bellydance Music Poses and Props for Genesis 8 Female(s).

    This set of Middle Eastern Musical Instruments and Poses gives the atmosphere of Bellydance Magic to your renders with Tambourine and Dutar (stringed instrument) plus 27 poses and additional instrument material options!

    What's Included and Features

    • Bellydance Music Poses and Props for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
    • 2 Musical Instruments for Genesis 8 Female(s):
      • Tambourine
      • Dutar
    • Poses for Female and Instruments:
      • 10 Poses for Dutar and Dutar Player
      • 15 Poses for Tambourine and Female (+15 Mirror Poses)
      • 2 Poses for Hand
    • Material options:
      • Dutar Old
      • Dutar Simple
      • Dutar Rich
      • Tamboutine Old
      • Tamboutine Simple
      • Tamboutine Rich
    • Textures:
      • 18 Texture, Bump, Specular, and Normal Maps (2048 x 2048 to 3000 x 3000)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.