SKU:65963
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
$21.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
Details
Relax and unwind at the Beach Cabana, an astounding environment and prop kit! This is your perfect little hut on the beach, where fiishermen, friends, tourists and locals alike meet to make good meals, dance, and mingle.
Grilled fish and lobster are in the spotlight, but there are so many more props with the Beach Cabana including trees and other plants, furniture, boat, lamps, full place settings and lots of other goodies.
Give your characters the vacation they deserve with the Beach Cabana!
Cabana + 120 Props + Island & Vegetation
(07 Trees & Instances, 32 Coconut Trees & Instances, 84 Plants & Instances)
12 Flags Material Preset
13 Presets Camera.
What's Included and Features
- Beach Cabana: (.DUF)
- Beach Cabana
- BC Island Set
- Beach Cabana Full Scene
- Props:
- BC Island
- BC Coconut 02
- BC Coconut 01
- BC Tree
- BC Plant 04
- BC Plant 03
- BC Plant 02
- BC Plant 01
- BC Crayfish
- BC Body
- BC Bed
- BC Curtain Open
- BC Curtain Closed
- BC Pillow 03
- BC Palms Leafes
- BC Wooden Reel 01
- BC Candle 01
- BC Cactus 02
- BC Beach Towel
- BC Pillow 02
- BC Pillow 01
- BC Sheet
- BC Fish
- BC BBQ Spat 02
- BC BBQ Spat 01
- BC BBQ Smoke
- BC BBQ Fork
- BC Arikondak
- BC Charcoal
- BC Vase
- BC Furniture Large
- BC Candle 02
- BC Cactus 01
- BC Barbecue
- BC Surf 02
- BC Surf 01
- BC Furniture Small 02
- BC Furniture Small 01
- BC Terrace Sand
- BC Sandbank 02
- BC Sandbank 01
- BC Curtain Midle Position
- BC Bamboo Curtain
- BC Bed Curtain 02
- BC Bed Curtain 01
- BC Wooden Reel 02
- BC Sheetmetal 02
- BC Sheetmetal 01
- BC Rope 02
- Bc Rope 01
- BC Fishnet
- BC Boat
- BC Boat Engine
- BC Jerikan
- BC Generator
- BC Parsley
- BC Bred 01
- BC Bread 02
- BC Pepper Pot
- BC Kerosene Lamp Handle
- BC Kerosene Lamp Body
- BC Plate 02
- BC Plate 01
- BC Olives Cup
- BC Bananas
- BC Tomato 06
- BC Bench 02
- BC Bench 01
- BC Wine Glass
- BC Watertank
- BC Towel 02
- BC towel 01
- BC Tomato 05
- BC Tomato 04
- BC Tomato 02
- BC Tomato 01
- BC Table
- BC Skut
- BC Radio
- BC Plate 04
- BC Plate 03
- BC Plancha
- BC Pimentos 04
- BC Pimentos 03
- BC Pimentos 02
- BC Pimentos 01
- BC Pepper 05
- BC Pepper 04
- BC Pepper 03
- BC Pepper 02
- BC Pepper 01
- BC Onions
- BC Oilbottle
- BC Machete
- BC Knife
- BC Kitchen Towel
- BC Garlic 02
- BC Garlic 01
- BC Fork
- BC Cooler Top
- BC Cooler Right Handle
- BC Cooler Left Handle
- BC Cooler Body
- BC Coconut 04
- BC Coconut 03
- BC Chive
- BC Bottle 03
- BC Bottle 02
- BC Bottle 01
- BC Beer Can 02
- BC Beer Can 01
- BC Baguette
- + Instances
- Material Iray :
- BC Island Set
- Beach Cabana
- Beach Cabana Full Scene
- BC Flag 01
- BC Flag 02
- BC Flag 03
- BC Flag 04
- BC Flag 05
- BC Flag 06
- BC Flag 07
- BC Flag 08
- BC Flag 09
- BC Flag 10
- BC Flag 11
- BC Flag 12
- Textures Include:
- 535 Textures, Specular, Bump, Normal and Transparency maps (512 x 512 to 8192 x 8192)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Beach Cabana: (.DUF)