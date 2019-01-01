Relax and unwind at the Beach Cabana, an astounding environment and prop kit! This is your perfect little hut on the beach, where fiishermen, friends, tourists and locals alike meet to make good meals, dance, and mingle.

Grilled fish and lobster are in the spotlight, but there are so many more props with the Beach Cabana including trees and other plants, furniture, boat, lamps, full place settings and lots of other goodies.

Give your characters the vacation they deserve with the Beach Cabana!

Cabana + 120 Props + Island & Vegetation

(07 Trees & Instances, 32 Coconut Trees & Instances, 84 Plants & Instances)

12 Flags Material Preset

13 Presets Camera.