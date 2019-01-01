-
SKU:66961
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
$24.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
The Arabic Hall is a luxurious poolside saloon. With realistic pool water and mosaic windows, you can use this product however you want: it fits perfectly as a contemporary hotel or luxurious house, with fantasy or eastern scenes, or in any historic revival render.
Arabic Hall loads as a full scene Preload. With all objects available as separate objects or grouped. Components may be individually selected to move around or hidden for added versatility with camera angles. Lights for the flame and the pool are located in the parameters tab.
What's Included and Features
- Arabic Hall (.DUF)
- Arabic Hall Preset
- Props (Load with Preset and all Moveable)
- Lantern
- Lamb_01-08
- Flame
- flame 01-08
- Sofa Set
- Bank_01-08
- Bank
- Pillows
- Bank_01-08
- Place
- Ceiling
- Wall_Door
- Wall_windows_01-02
- Wall_Hall
- Wall_Nish
- Pool+Floor
Arabic Hall/General/Misc
- Pool Lights (ON/OFF)
- Flames (ON/OFF)
- Textures Include
- 15 Texture, Normal and Opacity Maps (512 x 512 to 4096 x 4096)
- Optimized for Iray
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer