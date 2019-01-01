-
SKU:66735Artist:Compatible Figures:NoCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
Get an ancient crowd ready for action.
Ancient Greco-Roman Crowd Generator is a set of 40 unique individual character billboards based on Genesis 8.
Crowd Generator includes 20 Male and 20 Female billboards dressed in Ancient Greco-Roman attire and posed in agitated demeanor, plus Preset All Male, All Female and Mixed Crowds.
Perfect to populate any angry mob, spectators in a fight, coliseum, gladiatorial games, wrestling or protest action scenes!
What's Included and Features
- Ancient Crowd Billboards (.DUF)
- 20 Female Greco-Roman Billboards
- 20 Male Greco-Roman Billboards
- 1 Greco-Roman All Male Crowd
- 1 Greco-Roman All Female Crowd
- 1 Greco-Roman Mixed Crowd
- Textures Include:
- 84 Texture, and Transparency Maps (2048 x 2048 to 2300 to 2300)
- Optimized for Iray
- Compatible with the Billboard Nodes Plugin.
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Ancient Crowd Billboards (.DUF)