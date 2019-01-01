Loading...
Ancient Greco-Roman Crowd Generator

Ancient Greco-Roman Crowd Generator

    SKU:66735
    Artist:
    SimonWM
    Compatible Figures:
    No
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Get an ancient crowd ready for action.

    Ancient Greco-Roman Crowd Generator is a set of 40 unique individual character billboards based on Genesis 8.

    Crowd Generator includes 20 Male and 20 Female billboards dressed in Ancient Greco-Roman attire and posed in agitated demeanor, plus Preset All Male, All Female and Mixed Crowds.

    Perfect to populate any angry mob, spectators in a fight, coliseum, gladiatorial games, wrestling or protest action scenes!

    What's Included and Features

    • Ancient Crowd Billboards (.DUF)
      • 20 Female Greco-Roman Billboards
      • 20 Male Greco-Roman Billboards
      • 1 Greco-Roman All Male Crowd
      • 1 Greco-Roman All Female Crowd
      • 1 Greco-Roman Mixed Crowd
    • Textures Include:
      • 84 Texture, and Transparency Maps (2048 x 2048 to 2300 to 2300)
    • Optimized for Iray
    • Compatible with the Billboard Nodes Plugin.

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

