Ahura for Genesis 8 Female

A new collaboration from Handspan Studios and Thorne Works, Ahura is a unique and radiant dark-skinned beauty for Genesis 8 Female with a carefully crafted realistic texture set.

She has three skin translucency options and a Dark Shade preset which gives her skin a range of possible skin tones. Her eyes have 6 color options. She comes with a No Brow options for use with any fiber mesh brow. She has a custom painted brow texture (shown in the promo images). Her textures are 4096x4096, with 10 lip and 8 full makeup options, an eyeliner only preset and 8 eye shadow shades, and textures for anatomical elements with and without body hair.

Ahura has optional tribal or festival face-paint texture in addition to her makeup options. Glitter Dust in Gold, Silver and Rose can be used with or without other makeup. Her makeup is made with transparency masks and the diffuse overlay, metallic flakes and topcoat channels so you can customize her makeup color parameters if you like, using these presets as a starting point. Masks include one full makeup, two lips and one eye shadow along with the mask for the glitter dust, plus normal maps for Limbs, Torso, Face, Gen with and without body hair, Eyes and Mouth.

She has new roughness maps which improve how her skin renders. Includes easy to apply Shaping and MAT poses for all her maps and other options. Daz Genesis 8 Female Head and Daz Genesis 8 Female Body Morphs are required for the character shape. *If you do not have the morphs, she is shown in the last promo image without the Daz Head and Body morphs. If you use her shaping presets without them installed, this is how she will look. The maps and MAT poses can be used with any Genesis 8 or Genesis 3 Female based character.

Ahura has separate morphs for her head and body shapes so you can use just the face or just the body easily with your other favorite shapes. There are Shaping dials for each as well, both for each of the morphs and a CTRL dial that will apply head and body morphs together for you. She comes with a custom smile expression that has a shaping dial, also a mat to make the teeth less bright as some lights make for more tooth glare than others. She has a Skin Less Shiny option as well for your convenience.