Details
Real facial expression for genesis 8 male figure(s) will add a "Realistic Face" life to your characters. It contains 35 HD detailed and realistic expressions.
AFE - Real Male HD Expressions for Genesis 8 Male(S) also allows you to use and mix the morph dials to get new facial expressions and adjust the intensity. The face is yours to make, but easy to use!
Get Real Male HD Expressions for your Genesis 8 Male to help him express real emotion.
What's Included and Features
- AFE - Real Male HD Expressions for Genesis 8 Male(s):
- 35 1 Click Expressions:
- AFE Angry
- AFE Brows Down
- AFE Brows Up
- AFE Cheek Puff
- AFE Cheek Suck
- AFE Disgust
- AFE Face Compression
- AFE Face Compression 2
- AFE Fear
- AFE Flare Lips
- AFE Frown
- AFE Happy
- AFE Jaw Clench
- AFE Jaw Side Left
- AFE Jaw Side Right
- AFE Jaw Thrust
- AFE Look Down
- AFE Look Left
- AFE Look Right
- AFE Look Up
- AFE Neck Tighten
- AFE Pain
- AFE Phoneme CH
- AFE Phoneme FV
- AFE Pucker
- AFE Rage
- AFE Real Mouth Open
- AFE Sad
- AFE Shock
- AFE Smile Mouth Closed
- AFE Smile Mouth Open
- AFE Snarl
- AFE Surprise
- AFE Tighten Lips
- AFE Tongue
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer