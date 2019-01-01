Real facial expression for genesis 8 male figure(s) will add a "Realistic Face" life to your characters. It contains 35 HD detailed and realistic expressions.

AFE - Real Male HD Expressions for Genesis 8 Male(S) also allows you to use and mix the morph dials to get new facial expressions and adjust the intensity. The face is yours to make, but easy to use!

Get Real Male HD Expressions for your Genesis 8 Male to help him express real emotion.