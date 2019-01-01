Advanced Seated Poses For Genesis 8 Female

Gone are the days where your Genesis 8 Female just plopped herself in a chair... realistic sitting poses are here!

Advanced Seated Poses is a collection of 50 highly complex seated poses for Genesis 8 female. With multiple points of contact, artful mesh intersections, and gorgeously realistic hands, these poses allow the practiced 3D artist to bring new levels of realism to their renders.

These poses also include mirrors so you can use Advanced Seated Poses whenever your character needs to take a load off.