SKU:66143 Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
Zinnia is a dark and enchanting new cutie for Rynne 8!
Zinnia comes with fibremesh brows, detailed skin and custom sculpted HD Head and Body built off the Rynne 8 Shape.
What's Included and Features
- Zinnia for Rynne 8 (.DUF)
- Full Character Preset
- Fibermesh Brows
- Full Apply/Remove
- Head Apply/Remove
- Body Apply/Remove
- Lashes Apply/Remove
- Nails Square Apply/Remove
- Nipples Apply/Remove
- Navel Apply/Remove
- Material Options:
- Base Skin All Maps
- Normal Maps Apply/Remove
- 02 Bump Map Strength Options
- 03 Specular Strength Options
- 03 Translucency Strength Options
- Eye Options:
- 01 Default Lash Option
- 06 Brow Options
- 08 Eye Options
- MakeUp Options:
- 08 Makeups
- 01 Metallic Remove
- 01 Liner Diffuse Overlay
- 01 Blush LIE
- 01 Default Option
- Lip Options:
- 08 Lip Colors
- 01 Default Option
- 01 Glitter Option
- 01 Gloss Option
- 01 Matte Option
- 03 Base Options
- Nail Options:
- 08 Nail Options
- 01 Default Fingernail Option
- 01 Default Toenail Option
- 03 Gloss Strength Options
- Textures Include:
- 82 Texture, Bump, Specular and Transparency Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Preset (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Zinnia for Rynne 8 (.DUF)