Z Yoga and Stretching Pose Mega Set

SKU:66157
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 Female, Genesis 3 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$15.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
Details
Z Yoga and Stretching is a brand new Yoga Collection that will make you feel completely Zen!
This pose set includes Upper Body, Lower Body, Left Arm, Right Arm, Left Leg, Right Leg, Left Hand, Right Hand, Eye, and Head Pose Partials, which can be mixed, matched, and paired with different partials for even more exciting possibilities.
All Poses have been carefully adjusted for Genesis 3 and 8 Male and Female.
The set includes 30 Base Poses with Mirrors and Partials and a focus on the little details such as lifelike hands, natural positioning, and realism.
What's Included and Features
- Yoga and Stretching Poses for Genesis 8 Male and Female (.DUF)
- 30 Full Body Poses + Mirrors
- 30 Upper Body Poses + Mirrors
- 30 Lower Body Poses + Mirrors
- 30 Left Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
- 30 Right Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
- 30 Left Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
- 30 Right Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
- 30 Left Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
- 30 Right Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Eye Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Head and Neck Poses + Mirrors
- 14 Feet Poses
- Zero Poses
- Z Yoga and Stretching Poses for Genesis 3 Male and Female (.DUF)
- 30 Full Body Poses + Mirrors
- 30 Upper Body Poses + Mirrors
- 30 Lower Body Poses + Mirrors
- 30 Left Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
- 30 Right Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
- 30 Left Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
- 30 Right Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
- 30 Left Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
- 30 Right Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Eye Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Head and Neck Poses + Mirrors
- 14 Feet Poses
- Zero Poses
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Colin Hair for Genesis 3 Male(s)
- Everyday Updo Hair and OOT Hairblending 2.0 for Genesis 3 Female(s)
- Gym Wear Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Gym Wear Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)
- Tousled Hair for Genesis 3 and 8
- Marigold Hair for Genesis 3 and Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Leony Wet and Dry Ponytail Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s)
- Z Fitness Studio Environment
- Z Fitness Props and Poses for Genesis 3 and 8
- Nesena Hair for Genesis 3 & 8 Female(s)
- Yoga and Stretching Poses for Genesis 8 Male and Female (.DUF)