Z Yoga and Stretching Pose Mega Set

Z Yoga and Stretching is a brand new Yoga Collection that will make you feel completely Zen!

This pose set includes Upper Body, Lower Body, Left Arm, Right Arm, Left Leg, Right Leg, Left Hand, Right Hand, Eye, and Head Pose Partials, which can be mixed, matched, and paired with different partials for even more exciting possibilities.

All Poses have been carefully adjusted for Genesis 3 and 8 Male and Female.

The set includes 30 Base Poses with Mirrors and Partials and a focus on the little details such as lifelike hands, natural positioning, and realism.