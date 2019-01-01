-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66279Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$17.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66279Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Get ready to cruise around town with Z Town Bike, a new and exciting Prop/Poses Set for your Transport Collection!
The Town Bike and textures have been created to a high level of detail, so your renders can look fantastic close up as well as far away. This product is easy to use and comes with tons of materials to help give more variety for your renders! The set also includes 26 Base Poses created with a focus on the little details such as lifelike hands, natural positioning, and realism.
For ease of use, all poses include Heirarchical Data so once you load the bike as a smart prop to Genesis 8, applying the pose will automatically put the bike into the correct configuration and the relevant rigged parts posed.
Ride your bicycle with Z Town Bike and Poses!
What's Included and Features
- Z Town Bike and Poses for Genesis 8 (.DUF)
- Z Town Bicycle Female (Fully Rigged)
- Z Town Bicycle Male (Fully Rigged)
- Poses:
- 26 Poses for Genesis 8 Male and Female
- Poses Include Hierarchical Data for bike for even quicker use
- Reset Poses for all figures
- Material Options:
- Black
- Blue Light
- Blue
- Bronze Dark
- Bronze Light
- Green Light
- Green
- Grey
- Lime
- Pink Light
- Pink
- Purple Light
- Purple
- Red Light Red
- Silver
- Turquoise Light
- Turquoise
- Yellow Light
- Yellow
- Bike Presets:
- Basket Hide
- Basket Show
- Bike Leaning
- Bike Straight
- Chain Guard Hide
- Chain Guard Show
- Female Bike
- Male Bike
- Stand Hide
- Stand Show
- Textures Include:
- 8 Texture and Bump Maps (up to 16384 x 16384)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Z Town Bike and Poses for Genesis 8 (.DUF)