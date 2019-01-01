Get ready to cruise around town with Z Town Bike, a new and exciting Prop/Poses Set for your Transport Collection!

The Town Bike and textures have been created to a high level of detail, so your renders can look fantastic close up as well as far away. This product is easy to use and comes with tons of materials to help give more variety for your renders! The set also includes 26 Base Poses created with a focus on the little details such as lifelike hands, natural positioning, and realism.

For ease of use, all poses include Heirarchical Data so once you load the bike as a smart prop to Genesis 8, applying the pose will automatically put the bike into the correct configuration and the relevant rigged parts posed.

Ride your bicycle with Z Town Bike and Poses!